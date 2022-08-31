Xiaomi finally launched NoteBook Pro 120 and NoteBook Pro 120G in India

Chinese gadgets maker, Xiaomi has finally launched its new refreshed lineup of NoteBook series laptops in India. This new series for this year includes both NoteBook Pro 120 and also a NoteBook Pro 120G laptop.

With these new ranges of laptops, Xiaomi promises to offer an overall improved performance when it comes to power and efficiency, and all of this is provided for competitive pricing too.

These new ranges of laptops come with a good set of specifications onboard which includes it featuring the latest new Intel-based chipset and an improved display screen too, If you want to know more about this laptop, here is everything you should know about these new laptops:

Xiaomi refreshes its NoteBook lineup with NoteBook Pro 120 and NoteBook Pro 120G

If we talk about the new laptop launched by Xiaomi, it’s pretty sure that Xiaomi again hasn’t gone below the pricing standards when it comes to providing a better combination of competitive pricing and great specification onboard.

Without much further ado, let’s now jump to the specification side of both of these new premium laptops launched by Xiaomi.

Getting started with the new NoteBook Pro 120, it’s been said that this new laptop comes with a modular 14-inch screen which is a Mi-Truelife screen coming with the support for 2.5K resolution too. Also, this new screen comes with the support for a 120Hz faster refresh rate and 100% sRGB support too.

To offer a better viewing experience, this new laptop also comes with the support for TUV Rheinland low blue light certifications and also features DC dimming too.

Going inside the laptop, we will see Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 will be featuring a faster and latest new 12th generation Intel CPU which is a new Intel Core i5-12450H series CPU.

This new laptop comes with a faster 16GB of faster LPDDR5 RAM and is also coupled with a faster PCIe Gen 4 storage of 512GB. On the graphic side, we will see this laptop comes with Intel UHD support.

Talking more about this lineup, this new NoteBook Pro 120G also comes with the same 14-inch screen which will again feature like Mi-Truelife and 120Hz and 100% sRGB support too.

Again there are no such changes on the hardware side either except for the graphic card used here. Same as the NoteBook Pro 120 series, this new NoteBook Pro 120G also comes with the support for the same faster Intel 12th Generation i5-12450H chipset which will be coupled with a faster 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and also the same new PCIe Gen 4 storage. As we mentioned, this G series laptop comes with a dedicated latest new Nvidia MX550 GPU onboard.

On the port and battery side, we will see both laptops comes with the support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and the latest new Bluetooth 5.2 and a set of 4 new Thunderbold port and an HDMI 2.0 port, and also a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and then USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A p[ort and also a 3.5MM audio jack as well.

Both laptops also come with the fingerprint support unlock feature too. On the battery side, we will see this laptop housing a bigger 56Whr battery onboard.

Price for Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 and NoteBook Pro 120G

Getting to the pricing side, the new NoteBook Pro 120 and NoteBook Pro 120G laptops is launched for the pricing of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 74,999 respectively.