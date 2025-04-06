Xiaomi Corporation has confirmed that one of its newly launched SU7 electric vehicles was involved in a fatal accident on March 29 on an expressway in China’s Anhui province, stirring public concern over the safety of smart driving technologies.

The incident, first reported by local media and later acknowledged via Xiaomi’s official Weibo handle, has reportedly resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Although the company’s statement refrained from providing details about injuries or casualties, the fatal crash has cast a shadow over Xiaomi’s ambitious electric vehicle (EV) journey just weeks after the company raised approximately $5.5 billion through an equity sale aimed at expanding its EV business.

Smart Driving Tech Under Scrutiny

According to Xiaomi’s preliminary investigation, the SU7 was operating with its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) activated less than 20 minutes before the accident. The system issued alerts to the driver for not holding the steering wheel and another for detecting obstacles on the road. The driver reportedly regained control of the vehicle just seconds before the crash occurred.

The vehicle burst into flames following the collision, with only the steel chassis remaining intact, local media reported. These disturbing details have reignited debates around the safety of semi-autonomous driving systems and the degree to which consumers may over-rely on them.

Market Reaction and Investor Sentiment

The impact of the incident was swiftly felt in the financial markets. Xiaomi’s shares dropped as much as 6.1% in Hong Kong following the news, adding to an 18% decline over the past week since the EV expansion funding was raised.

“Investors might have concerns over Xiaomi’s competitiveness and growth outlook after reports of the car accident,” said Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based investment bank. “The completion of the share sale has also weighed on sentiment,” he added.

Comparisons with Tesla’s Autopilot Troubles

The crash draws parallels with ongoing safety concerns faced by Tesla, which is currently under investigation in the United States for multiple incidents involving its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems. In one high-profile case, a Tesla vehicle collided with a truck, exploded, and left three people injured.

China has also seen Tesla under fire in recent years. A notable incident in 2021 saw a disgruntled customer protest at the Shanghai Auto Show, claiming a brake failure almost killed her family.

Public Perception and Policy Implications

The tragedy is expected to prompt renewed calls for tighter regulations on semi-autonomous driving technologies, which, despite significant advancements, still mandate driver engagement and oversight. Experts warn that growing consumer trust in these systems may be outpacing their actual reliability.

“Driver assistance is not full autonomy,” said an automotive safety analyst in Beijing. “We’re seeing people become complacent behind the wheel, and that’s a recipe for disaster.”

Xiaomi’s Response and the Road Ahead

Xiaomi has pledged to cooperate fully with authorities in the investigation and stated that safety remains a top priority. However, the incident comes at a critical juncture for the tech giant as it attempts to break into the highly competitive EV market dominated by players like BYD and Tesla.

As the company braces for reputational damage and potential regulatory headwinds, the broader industry may also need to reassess how smart driving technologies are communicated, implemented, and regulated.