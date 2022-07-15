You can now all-new OnePlus 10R 5G for just Rs. 34,999

OnePlus latest R series smartphone which includes the OnePlus 10R 5G made a massive public appearance back in April this year. However, it came for the price of Rs. 38,999 but now as good news you can avail a good healthy discount of 4,000 giving it the final price to Rs.34,999. This offer is valid on e-commerce giant, Amazon where OnePlus is actually selling its smartphones since the launch of its first-ever smartphone way back.

How to avail discount on OnePlus 10R 5G?

As we mentioned the OnePlus 10R 5G came for the price of Rs. 38,999 which was for the lower variant coming in the configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which also the same variants where you can avail a discount of up to Rs. 4,000. You can get the discount with the help of an Amazon Coupon and ICIC Bank Credit Cards.

If you are interested in a higher variant which comes in the configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option which comes for the original price of Rs.42,999 and now you have it for just Rs.38,999.

Amazon Coupon

This Amazon Coupon is available to all users. You can just directly claim the coupon before checking to buy the product. So here you get assures Rs. 3,000 discount which brings down the price of the smartphone to Rs. 35,999. We can apply the same for the higher variant, where the price from Rs.42,999 is brought down to Rs. 39,999.

ICICI Bank Credit Cards

This is an additional advantage to all the ICICI Bank Credit card holders as they will get an additional Rs. 1,000 discount as well. This discount will add to the assured Amazon cashback. So now, you will get the final price of the smartphone down to Rs. 34,999 which brings a total discount of Rs.4,000.

Although, if you are not an ICICI Bank Credit card holder then you can just only avail Amazon coupon discount but not the additional discount so you will have to pay an extra Rs.1,000 for the smartphone.

Again, it’s going to be the same for the higher-end variant, where the pricing will be brought down to Rs.39,999 and now you can again as an ICICI Bank Credit Card user can avail of an additional discount of Rs.1,000 taking down the price further down to Rs.38,999.

What does the OnePlus 10R Feature?

OnePlus 10R does comes with some good stunning features out of the box! On the front we get to see a massive 6.7-inch massive FHD+ AMOLED screen with a total refresh rate of 120Hz. Although when it comes to power management, the smartphone gets its juice from the Dimensity 8100 Max chipset by MediaTek.

The camera section of the smartphone includes a massive 50MP Sony camera and an 8MP sensor which is capable to take ultra-wide camera shots and also you get a dedicated 2MP macro sensor to support macro photography.

Also, you get a regular 16MP shooter. The main difference you will find between the base variant and the higher variant is that the base variant will be coming with a total battery capacity of 5,000mAh with the support for 80W fast charging whereas the elder brother gets a little smaller battery which is in 4,500 mAh capacity but it makes a good fit as it supports 150W fast charging as well. Both of the phones will run on Android 12.