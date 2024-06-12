OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT and future versions of Siri, is adding a groundbreaking feature to its ChatGPT mobile app. You can now talk to ChatGPT while using other apps and ask it for quick information. Dubbed “Background Conversations,” this functionality allows users to interact with the AI chatbot while using other apps.

By default, “Background Conversations” is turned off. To activate it, follow these steps:

Open the ChatGPT app. Tap the two-line icon at the top left to open the panel. Tap the three-dot button at the bottom. Scroll down to find “Background Conversations.” Toggle it on.

Once enabled, you can converse with ChatGPT even when your screen is off.

In its current state, ChatGPT converts your speech into text, responds in text, and then reads the response aloud. However, with the upcoming GPT-4o Voice update, the process will be more seamless. This new model will directly understand speech and reply vocally, making interactions quicker and more natural. Additionally, users will no longer need to tap the screen to interrupt; they can simply ask GPT-4o to stop using voice commands.

Potential Use Cases

While some may question the necessity of engaging in conversations with an AI while multitasking, there are practical applications. For instance, you can ask ChatGPT questions while working on a document or request translation help when navigating with a travel app.

The ability to converse with ChatGPT in the background opens up several handy use cases. You can now talk to ChatGPT while using other apps to help with translations. Users can seek information, assistance, or translation help without pausing their primary activities, enhancing productivity and convenience.

Enhancing Multitasking Capabilities

OpenAI’s new “Background Conversations” feature in the ChatGPT app is a significant step towards enhancing multitasking capabilities on mobile devices. This feature allows users to interact with ChatGPT while using other applications, which can be highly beneficial for productivity. Imagine being able to ask ChatGPT for information, translation help, or assistance with tasks without switching between apps. You can now talk to ChatGPT while using other apps to get travel advice. It can save time and make workflows smoother, especially for busy professionals or individuals managing multiple tasks simultaneously.

The ability to enable this feature easily within the app settings is also a user-friendly move. By simply tapping a few buttons, users can activate this functionality and start using it right away. This ease of access is crucial for adoption, as users are more likely to engage with new features if they are straightforward to activate and use.

Potential Drawbacks and Concerns

However, there are some concerns and potential drawbacks to consider. Firstly, while “Background Conversations” can be useful, it may not be necessary for everyone. Some users might find it distracting to have an AI chatbot interacting with them while they are focused on other tasks. The constant back-and-forth with ChatGPT could interrupt their concentration rather than aid their productivity.

Privacy is another critical issue. With the chatbot listening in the background, there are concerns about how much data is being collected and how it is being used. Users need to be assured that their conversations and data are secure and that they have control over what the AI can access.

Moreover, the current implementation, which converts speech to text and back to speech, might not be as efficient as expected. There could be delays or inaccuracies in understanding and responding, which could frustrate users. While the upcoming GPT-4o Voice update promises faster and more natural interactions, it’s important to see if it will deliver on these promises in real-world use.

Thus, “Background Conversations” in the ChatGPT app is an innovative feature with significant potential to enhance multitasking and productivity. However, its success will depend on addressing privacy concerns, ensuring efficient and accurate performance, and understanding the diverse needs of users.

