YourPhysio bags $350k Pre-Seed Funding from Better Capital

YourPhysio is India’s first online physiotherapy start-up that provides one-on-one live interaction sessions to clients and customers. The well-being start-up has recently announced to have raised USD 350,000 in its latest Pre-Seed funding round from early-stage venture firm, Better Capital.

According to several reports, the financing round also saw participation from Titan Capital- owned by Snapdeal founders, Rohit Bansal and Kunal Bahl. Other than this, multiple angel investors including VP Rajesh, Sarath Sura and Venu Palaparthi also invested in the company’s Pre-seed funding round.

Founded by Dr Sheetal Mundhada and BITS Pilani’s angel investor Ashutosh Mundhada, YourPhysio aims to ease the pain of thousands of people with its interactive online one-on-one live sessions of physiotherapy. The start-up has till date delivered more than ten thousand sessions across more than 100 cities and as it claims, the reach has solely been on the word of mouth and effectiveness of treatment.

When asked about its latest funding, YourPhysio says that it aims to utilise this latest infusion of funds to boost its engineering and overall customer experience. The company also plans to onboard stellar talents as it brings on-demand one-on-one physiotherapy sessions online which are delivered by certified professional physiotherapists.

The company claims to have spent several quarters running offline physiotherapy centres to understand the core patient experience and problems. This brings deep expertise to these professional founders who have successfully delivered pain relief treatments to thousands of patients. As mentioned in a report by Indian Web, the start-up was a success to have hit over 2,500 treatment sessions online within the first 150 days of launch. The company also claims to have recorded over 63% month-on-month growth in revenue.

YourPhysio has a unique niche and it is therefore India’s first online physiotherapy platform which provides true quality and results in pain relief issues. The start-up is therefore on track to become India’s number 1 online physiotherapy service provider.

Ashutosh Mundhada, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, YourPhysio mentioned in a statement that Back and Joint pain is a large and growing problem in India and around the world, and YourPhysio is solving this issue by providing high-quality physiotherapy care via digital means. He further added that the start-up’s online care is as effective as offline care because it is based on first principles of physiotherapy.

One of the USPs of YourPhysio, as Ashutosh added was its ease of use with zero travel and wait time for patients as they can avail a session at their convenience. Patients can fit in their daily physiotherapy session at any time of the day according to their schedule.

Furthermore, YourPhysio says that it will primarily focus on the budding Indian market and then plan to expand across global markets.