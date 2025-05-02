India is not just consuming content anymore—it’s exporting it. In a landmark announcement at the inaugural session of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), YouTube CEO Neal Mohan revealed that the platform will invest over ₹850 crore in India over the next two years to accelerate the growth of creators, artists, and media companies. This bold move reaffirms India’s position as a rising global force in digital storytelling.

In this article, we’ll take an in-depth look at YouTube’s ambitious ₹850 crore investment plan aimed at accelerating the growth of India’s vibrant creator economy. We’ll explore how this move is transforming the lives of content creators, fueling cultural exports, generating income opportunities, and positioning India as a global digital powerhouse in the years to come.

Credits: Business Today

India: A Creator Nation on the Rise

Describing India as a “creator nation”, Mohan highlighted the explosive growth of content creation in the country. Over the last year alone, more than 100 million Indian channels uploaded content on YouTube. Even more impressive: over 15,000 channels have crossed 1 million subscribers—a jump from 11,000 just a few months ago.

This rapid evolution isn’t just about numbers; it’s about opportunity. “These aren’t just statistics,” Mohan said. “They’re career and business pathways for a vibrant new India.” From cooking tutorials in Hindi to dance routines in Tamil and tech reviews in Bengali, Indian creators are shaping digital trends both at home and abroad.

₹21,000 Crore Paid Out—and Counting

YouTube’s impact on India’s digital economy goes far beyond views and subscribers. In just the last three years, the platform has paid over ₹21,000 crore to Indian creators, artists, and media companies. These payments have turned side hustles into full-time careers and helped small-town creators gain national fame.

This wealth generation is especially significant in a country where traditional media job opportunities can be limited. With YouTube, individuals can now build loyal fanbases, monetise their passions, and create long-term businesses—all from a smartphone and internet connection.

45 Billion Hours of Global Watch Time

What’s more astounding is how the world is watching India. In 2023 alone, content produced in India clocked a staggering 45 billion hours of watch time from international audiences. From Bollywood dance covers to Indian street food explorations, the global appetite for Indian culture has never been stronger.

“YouTube’s ability to connect a creator anywhere with audiences everywhere has made it a powerful engine of cultural export,” Mohan stated. “And few nations have leveraged this as effectively as India.”

A Digital Prime Minister and Global Influence

Neal Mohan also gave a nod to the country’s leadership, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital presence has contributed to making India a global digital beacon. With over 25 million YouTube subscribers, Modi holds the record for the largest following of any head of government worldwide.

This digital savvy reflects the larger trend of India’s growing influence in the global online landscape—where politicians, artists, comedians, and entrepreneurs are all competing (and succeeding) on a global stage.

What the ₹850 Crore Investment Means

A variety of content production activities, training programs, platform features, and monetization mechanisms tailored to Indian creators are anticipated to be funded by the ₹850 crore investment. By giving Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities more voice, this strategy has the potential to further democratize content creation across languages and geographical boundaries.

Additionally, it shows YouTube’s dedication to making sure the Indian creator ecosystem is not only sizable but also profitable, sustainable, and of the highest caliber.

Credits: Money Control

Final Thoughts: India’s Soft Power Goes Digital

India’s cultural influence is undergoing a transformation—from ancient traditions and Bollywood to digital storytelling and creator-led content. YouTube’s massive investment is not just about growing a platform—it’s about nurturing a digital economy rooted in passion, creativity, and global appeal.

As creators continue to upload, entertain, and innovate, the world will keep watching—and India will keep leading.