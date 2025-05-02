The Indian government is reexamining Elon Musk’s satellite internet business, Starlink, which is a part of SpaceX, particularly in view of its planned activities in Bangladesh and Pakistan. New Delhi is exercising caution, especially with regard to foreign organizations in the strategic communication area, as geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan flared following a terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Credits: Economic Times

The Trigger: Kashmir Attack and Diplomatic Fallout

India’s concerns are not in isolation. A recent terrorist attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam has led to a steep deterioration in India-Pakistan relations. In response, India has initiated punitive diplomatic and strategic actions—from suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari land border, to halting bilateral trade entirely.

Pakistan retaliated by shutting its airspace to Indian carriers and hardening its stance on economic and political engagement. This backdrop of hostility has sharpened India’s sensitivity to any foreign communications infrastructure that might overlap regional boundaries—or worse, be vulnerable to exploitation.

Starlink’s Regional Moves Spark Alarm

At the heart of the issue is Starlink’s provisional registration in Pakistan, granted by Islamabad’s space regulator just last month. The Pakistani government has publicly stated that Starlink could start operations by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has moved faster, granting Starlink full licenses to begin services almost immediately.

These developments are significant. While Starlink remains in regulatory limbo in India since 2022, its progress in neighbouring countries has made Indian authorities uneasy. A senior official at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) noted that “certain security concerns” persist, particularly regarding cross-border satellite coverage, data privacy, and national surveillance protocols.

India Wants More Than Compliance

Starlink has made efforts to align with Indian norms. It has agreed to store user data on local servers and restrict satellite coverage to authorized Indian territories. Yet, the DoT is seeking more. Officials are demanding Starlink commit to buffer zones near international borders, implement real-time monitoring mechanisms, and adhere to data interception capabilities as per Indian law.

These requests are part of a broader national security clearance process, which officials insist is “routine” and not intended to derail Starlink’s application. Still, given the timing and sensitivities, the scrutiny is undeniably intense.

Starlink’s Indian Prospects: Partnerships and Promises

Despite the regulatory hurdles, Starlink is not idle in India. Just last month, it inked distribution agreements with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, signaling serious intent to enter the Indian satellite broadband market. These partnerships are viewed as precursors to formal entry, aligning Starlink with established telecom giants to help navigate India’s complex regulatory landscape.

What adds another layer of intrigue is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk during his U.S. visit last year. The two reportedly had a follow-up conversation over the phone recently. Musk has even announced plans to visit India later this year, possibly to smoothen the entry process and underscore Starlink’s commitment to India.

A Level Playing Field, But with Guardrails

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently told PTI that India welcomes all players in the satellite broadband space. He cited OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications as examples of fair regulatory approvals, reiterating that India aims to create a level playing field.

However, “welcoming” does not mean “unconditional.” As Starlink eyes South Asian expansion, India’s message is clear: National security and data sovereignty come first.

Credits: MYind.net

The Road Ahead: Innovation Meets Caution

Starlink promises to revolutionize internet access in underserved and remote areas, a vision aligned with India’s Digital India initiative. But in a region fraught with historical rivalries and emerging cyber threats, such innovation must walk hand-in-hand with national interest.

Whether Starlink can strike that balance—and win the trust of India’s policymakers—remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the satellite race in South Asia has officially taken off.