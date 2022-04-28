Zama Organics Invested by YouTuber Mira Kapoor

Zama Organics is a Mumbai based start-up company that delivers fresh and organic fruits, vegetables, kitchen staples like salt, oils, dairy products and even a whole range of spices and condiments to your doorstep.

The company has just been invested by Mira Rajput Kapoor, a model, YouTuber and wife of actor – Shahid Kapoor. The company and the YouTuber put pen to paper to make their deal official very recently, but the specifics of the deal have not been revealed to public.

The start-up was launched just under four years ago back in 2018. When asked as to how the company will utilize the new funds, they said that they will use it to expand their operations and branch out to other cities. They will also look to improve their digital footprint and work on the company’s website by having a good chat messenger and even improving their content on their site and social medias.

Founded by Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, the company’s core concept is to work with local farmers, artisans and manufacturers to improve the livelihood of the locals who work in agriculture while at the same time delivering high quality, natural Indian products.

Mrs. Mira Kapoor added by saying that you are what you eat and therefore the food that you consume should be healthy and clean so that you can lead a happy and healthy lifestyle. She said that she has been a customer of the company for a while now and that she is proud to be backing a company that only prides themselves for selling rich and healthy foods but at the same time helping and uplifting the community.

The founder also said that she is very happy for onboarding someone like Mira as an investor and partner as she truly believes in the company’s products the work that they do and the community that they have fostered. She said the two of them together can synergize and spread the message of clean and healthy foods along with sustainable living.

The Mumbai based has over 300 stock keeping units (SKUs) which include a whole host of food items like fruits, vegetables, oils, nuts, seeds, dairy products, various grains and cereals and even a whole host of spices and condiments.

It seems like Zama Organics now has something special in their hands with their honest and transparent along with a partner who truly believes in the business model and the products that they sell.