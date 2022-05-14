Zomato Instant 10-minute Deliveries to be Revaluated

Zomato is one of the countries largest food delivery apps. Along with Swiggy, the two companies have been locking horns for years now to be the number food delivery business in India. The company recently made headlines all over the nation and made a lot rounds across all social media platforms as they came out to announce that they will be initiating the pilot for their ground breaking 10-minute delivery.

They planned to start a pilot to test it out in just Bangalore and Gurgaon. The Gurgaon pilot has been going on for a while now but they have decided to take a step back and re-evaluate this feature as the company has not been able to deliver the ordered items within the 10-minute promised time.

They are constantly delaying the orders by around 15 to 20 minutes which is over double than the promised delivery time. The number of delivery drivers in the area has dipped down in Gurgaon recently and the company is finding it hard to match a delivery partner to order quickly. Zomato Instant does not even have their separate team and drivers which is also an issue as they should be treated as a priority over other Zomato orders.

It has been over a month since the company started piloting Zomato Instant and a worrying number of orders takes well over 10 minutes is a worrying amount.

But it has not all been bad news for their pilot. They have been able to exact their demands even more with Zomato Instant and have even more information and experience with what can be delivered within the promised time and what cannot be.

This month was also going to witness the launch of the Zomato Instant pilot in Bangalore, but after the failure of the initial pilot in Gurgaon, however, the company has decided to put it on hold according to sources close to them. The competition commission of India also came into play and after a lot of back and forth with that agency, Zomato came to the conclusion to not expand to Bangalore.

The concept of Zomato Instant and quick 10-minute deliveries was set to revolutionize the entire delivering industry in India and many people and experts had high expectations for the initial pilot but it looks like it just is not meant to be yet. The goal does seem to attainable with companies like Zepto doing them, but food delivery is a whole new game and it seems like its going to take some time before they can crack it.