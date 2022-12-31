10 stocks that turned out winners and doubled even as the stock market crashed in 2022

Although the global stock market is witnessing its worst is similar to 2008 in all the stock exchanges. still, in all these terms there are many stocks in the S&P 500 which were able to show double-digit growth, and some of them also were able to increase by double in the last year.

Although the S&P 500 index declined by 19% this year and approximately 72% of total stocks on the listings are visible in the red mark there are plenty of winners among them in the last year.

Which 10 stocks turned out to be winners in the crashed market of 2022

This list is topped by an energy sector stock of Occidental Petroleum Corp, the firm has been actively working in Oil and Gas production. This company was able to double its stock prices in the last one year and was able to showcase 117.3% of growth in its stock prices in the US stock market.

After it, a similar sector company Hess Corp is into Oil and Gas production, which is also a part of the energy sector and is witnessing an increase in its stock prices by 91.6% in the last one year. The next company on the list is marathon Petroleum Corporation which is again in the energy sector and a part of an oil refining and marketing company. the company has been able to see a price rise of 81.9% in the valuation of its shares in the last one year.

The next company on the list is from an integrated oil facility E and the company has been working in the energy sector. This company Exxon Mobil Corp. has been able to witness a share price increase of 18.3% in the last 1 year.

The next firm Schlumberger Ltd. is on the list is into the contract drilling sector which has been also working in the energy sector and has been able to witness 78.5% of share price increases after 1 year. APA Corp. is the next company on the list which has been able to witness a 73.6% of share price rise in the last year.

APA Corp. has been working in the integrated oil sector which is a part of energy sector stocks in the US market. Halliburton Co. Is the next company on the list which has been able to witness a 72.1 % of share price rise. Halliburton Co. is a company that has been working in the oil and gas production facility which is a part of energy sector stocks in the US market.

First Solar Inc. is the next company on the profit-making companies list. First Solar Inc. has been able to witness an approximately 71.9 % share price arise in the last one year. First Solar Inc. is a company that has been a part of Information Technology stocks. although the company has been working mainly in the semiconductor industry.

The next company on the list is Valero Energy Corp. the company is from the Oil refining and marketing sector which is also a part of the energy sector. Valero Energy Corp. has been able to witness a 68.9 % share price rise in the last one year.

The last company on the list Marathon Oil Corp. is from Oil and Gas production activities again a part of the energy sector. Marathon Oil Corp. has been able to witness a 68.9% increase in its share prices in the last year in the US Stock Market.