100 Million dollars exit US Crypto fund due to speculated adoption of “Hawkish Monetary Fund” by US Federal to deal with Inflation

A monetary Hawk’s play in crypto.

A monetary Hawk is someone who happens to advocate the monetary policy of an economy to keep a check on the inflation. The primary goal or objective of a monetary hawk is to keep the inflation as low as possible, by making changes to the monetary policy.

As the inflation in US is hitting at 8.6% year-on-year at the end of the May, many investors and citizens of US in general feel that the Federal will adopt the Hawkish Monetary Policy. The adoption of the policy will be to ensure that the inflation is controlled and brought down to normal state.

A hundred million dollars exit the crypto fund.

As there are speculations of the adoption of Hawkish Monetary Policy for the stabilizing the inflation in US, a lot of investors started asset outflows. According to a report by Coinshare’s weekly “Digital Asset Fund Flow,” the outflows between June 6 and June 10 were primarily led by the investors who were the citizens of America which was valued to be approximately $98 Million. The remaining $2 Million is supposedly outflow done by Europe.

Bitcoin in to crypto Winter.

Coinshares certainly suggests that bitcoin has been pushed in to the crypto winter. The down ward trend of the value for bitcoin doesn’t seem to be stopping any time sooner. Even though, bitcoin is in to crypto winter, the year-to-date inflows for BTC investments products still stand at $450.8 million.

In comparison, funds with exposure to ETH have suffered large withdrawals of $386.5 million year to date, indicating that institutional investors continue to embrace digital gold. The total assets under management (AUM) for Ether funds has “dropped from a peak of US$23 billion in November 2021 to US$8.7 billion as of last week,” according to the research.

It is also to be noted that, the institutional investors went ahead and offloaded their digital assets such as bitcoin and Ethereum in advance to the latest price carnage which happened to both the assets.

Data from CoinGecko.

The data from CoinGecko represents that, between 6th June and 10th June, the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum were reduced by 4.7% and 5.9%. It is also observed that since June 11, Bitcoin and Ethereum have plunged around 25.7% and 33.2 % respectively. Apart from BTC and ETH outflows, multi-asset funds experienced $4.7 million in outflows, while short Bitcoin products saw only $200,000 in outflows. Investors “steered clear of adding to altcoin positions” at the same time.