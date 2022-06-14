Bitcoin’s fall in prices in the market, results in a spike in Liquidations

Bitcoin liquidation continues to rock the market.

After the steep crash of cryptocurrency market on May 12th 2022, the cryptocurrencies are consistently under the pump to get back to normalcy. All the onus of reviving the cryptocurrency market surely is upon Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two cryptocurrencies that have been dominating the cryptocurrency market.

Even though bitcoin and Ethereum started trading at lower value, the drop in prices of both bitcoin and Ethereum has rocked the market. The main two cryptocurrencies are failing to revive the market which is cause for a concern. Bitcoin started trading at below $21,000 and Ethereum started trading at less than $1,100, which is seriously impacting the market as a whole.

Liquidation rate shoots up in the market.

As the prices of bitcoin and Ethereum with other cryptocurrencies continues to fall and continues to face a lot of issues in the revival of the market, the investors are intending to trade their bitcoins and redeem the value of the currencies that they are trading at. Nearly, $1.25 Billion liquidations occurred in the market in the last 24 hours. The downward trend doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon and is influencing the investors to liquidate their assets as soon as possible.

Bloodbath of cryptocurrency.

The down run of cryptocurrency is not showing any signs of slowing down or stopping. In the past 24 hours, billions of moneys were lost in liquidation from the market. The bulk of the value of liquidation is coming from Bitcoin, which is clocking at over $600 million. At the second place, Ethereum is contributed immensely to the liquidation process. Around $480 million dollars was liquidated on Ethereum.

According to the reports, the largest liquidation took place on BitMEX – it was an XBTUSD perpetual contract with a face value of over $4.4 million. As the situation continues, it is fair to say that the bloodbath of cryptocurrency is devastating for both the market as well as the investors.

Writer’s Report:

Since we all know, that bitcoin and Ethereum are two of the most influential cryptocurrencies in the market, the failure of rise in prices of the two most cryptocurrencies in the market is really sorrowful and disheartening. Though, there have been measures taken by institutions, exchanges and investors, the market doesn’t seem to be coming back to normalcy anytime soon and is continuing in its streak of destruction. Until when this phase will be persistent and when will the cryptocurrencies experience growth again is in hands of the time.