For organizations dealing with collaborators and workers remotely, cloud storage is an integral part of their day-to-day operations. Most people have a basic understanding of what cloud storage is and how it works. However, cloud storage offers more features than one might expect. While some users and organizations may not need every feature, they can enhance your cloud storage experience.

Every cloud storage service is different. Each offers a slightly different interface, sometimes with unique features and advantages. This is why shopping around for a cloud storage service and comparing features can be beneficial.

If you want to get more from your cloud storage, here are the best features to search for.

Feature #1: Data Available Online Wherever You Are

Cloud storage services offer access to your data remotely from anywhere you are. This is highly advantageous if you’re used to physical storage. Cloud storage is as easy as connecting and signing in. You can download, edit, update, and share files with any collaborator from your cloud storage server.

Feature #2: Define Permissions for Each File or Project

When sharing files on cloud storage, most users set permissions to control what a collaborator can do. Define if they can view, edit, download, and share the file. You can also restrict someone from contributing to or uploading files to the folder.

You can distribute links intelligently. For example, you can send someone a link to download a file. Likewise, you can invite them to register by email for more in-depth privileges.

Feature #3: Third-Party App Integration

Third-party app integration makes cloud storage features limitless. Link your cloud storage to another app, including database management systems like Mongo DB as a service. This integration can mean accessing your files in different software, some of which are highly complex.

Do automatic file uploads, expand cloud storage’s functionality, edit and digitally sign documents, and more. The possibilities for combining cloud storage services with third-party apps and software are endless, no matter how it’s done.

Feature #4: Interface Customization Can Help You Organize Your Cloud

Some cloud storage providers allow you to customize the interface by adding images, icons, and branded logos. Cloud storage can also be colour-coded. Regarding file folders and projects, colour coding can help you sort through different files to keep data organized visually.

Feature #5: Data Security and Advanced Encryption

Cloud storage platforms emphasize data security. Data is encrypted during transmission, and transmission is stable. Cloud computing often handles private, confidential, sensitive, and business-related data. As such, security features are a top priority.

Cloud storage data is also backed up across multiple servers. The servers can be shut down if there is an outage or a cyberattack, and the data remains safe elsewhere.

Feature #6: Preserve Different Versions of the Same Object

Cloud storage features object versioning. This preserves different versions of the same object. It holds this non-current object in your bucket until explicitly removed. It remains accessible if something has been accidentally altered or if you want to track object changes. As this enables progress tracking and recovery, you can restore a file to a previous version.

There may be limits on object versioning, such as keeping a limited number of versions or only for a certain period. Some object versioning also does not take up additional storage space. Depending on the cloud storage service, it won’t eat into your storage quota.

Feature #7: Use a Recycle Bin to Retain Deleted Files

Deleted file retention features prevent files from being permanently removed, either maliciously or accidentally. This feature works differently depending on the service provider. Some will keep deleted files indefinitely until manually cleared, while others only retain them for a certain time. It also may or may not apply to your storage limit.

Feature #8: Leave Notes on Certain Files

Apps and software are sometimes added to cloud storage, and a popular feature is note-taking. Leave simple notes behind on files, like edit notes, checklists, and to-do lists. On group projects with remote workers, the ability to leave notes on files can be a key feature.

Feature #9: Document Editing Directly on Cloud Storage

Instead of downloading a text document, editing it, and re-uploading it, some cloud storage services offer document editing as a feature. This is a big plus for businesses where written documents are traded routinely. They often rely on Microsoft Office or Google Workspace Suite to make it happen, though open-source adaptations are also common.

Feature #10: Media Player to Play Music or Video

Some cloud storage services may include a basic media player. It allows users to consume video or audio in isolation without downloading the file directly to their device. These are not particularly advanced players, but they are enough to play, rewind, forward, and pause media. However, they won’t contain the advanced features you’d find on platforms like Spotify.

Feature #11: File Preview Allows You to See Certain File Formats

Cloud storage platforms allow you to preview specific file formats – such as text and photos – before opening the file. This will enable you to confirm the correct file before opening it.

What files can be viewed varies. In most cases, images, PDFs, and simple text files can be previewed. More dynamic file formats like presentations and spreadsheets are less likely to preview.