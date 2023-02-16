15 Incredible CFO Interview Questions

The process of hiring a CFO can take longer than normal hiring processes. It is essential to ensure the candidate you choose has the right skills and ability to take on this responsibility. We recommend group hiring or conducting a series of interviews for this job. For this occasion, Skillhub experts have compiled the most detailed questions to spot a perfect CFO. Ask questions to get to know the candidate’s experience level and whether or not you feel comfortable hiring them for this job.

— Please use your own words to describe what our company does.

This question shows how much research the candidate did before the interview. The tendency among the best candidates shows that those who have done extensive research about the company and its goals are better performers. This question allows them to prove their knowledge and preparation.

— What are your professional goals?

This question helps the decision maker to understand the motivations of candidates. Because a person’s motivation can tell whether they will work well in a company and help them achieve their goals, this question is essential. Knowing their motivations is easier to build a lasting professional relationship with someone.

— What are the most important ingredients to a successful budget?

This question allows candidates to demonstrate their industry knowledge. I can also use the candidate’s answer to help me evaluate their ideas of success within my company.

— Please present our company like you would in sales meetings.

Executives must be able to represent the company both within and outside of work. It will help the recruiter or the CEO to determine if the candidate can effectively explain what the company does and how it does it. Representation and public relations are crucial to the whole company’s success.

— What can help you determine your cultural compatibility?

People who vibe in with the company culture will most likely support the company’s goals. A candidate’s success in a job depends on whether or not they can fit in with the company’s culture. Interviewing a CFO or any other executive in your company’s organization is a good idea to see if your outlooks are alike. If they are aligned with the organization’s values, they have more chances to bring it forward.

— Give an example of a case in which you recognized a problem, considered the options, and chose an effective solution.

These situation-based questions allow candidates to draw upon their own experiences. Before they join the action, a hypothetical situation discussion will test the CFO candidate’s problem-solving. It also allows seeing how they approach problems in the workplace. This is very important for any chief finance officer.

— What would be the most significant change you made to the company today?

This question shows the manager how thoughtful the candidate is about the whole business. It also shows their desire to lead the company in an executive capacity. More important than the answer’s content is its thoughtfulness in the process. It is also crucial for the candidate to reason for their choice.

— Teach me something new.

People at Google say that heads there often ask the same question during interviews. This allows the candidate to showcase their knowledge and personality as well as one of their unique skills. Plus, it will show how much time the person dedicates to learning if they do.

— What long-term plans were you able to complete at your previous job? What are your long-term plans?

This question helps the business owner to understand how the candidate prepares for the future. It enlightens their long-term goals and what are their short-term goals. What problems do they see the company and industry facing in the future, which is something we should be preparing for right away.

— Please name three of your most significant achievements.

There may be many answers to this question, as it also shows the person’s definition of an accomplishment. What do they consider their most significant accomplishments? Do they value teamwork and achieving the desired result or monetary success more than individual achievement? See how their vision of accomplishments aligns with your company goals and values.

— What five personal traits describe you best?

This question reveals lots of information about a person. Ask this question to understand the personal attributes the candidate values most. It also can hint at which attributes they would use for their self-description. It is a great tool to determine how the candidate would fit into the company and if they would be happy there.

— Name three things you liked and disliked about your previous job.

This will reveal a lot about the candidate’s work personality. This could be a sign that they are pessimistic about their current job. They could still be a good fit if they enjoy their current job, which is essential to your company. If you ask this question, it will also help to test the candidate’s fitness for the position they apply for.

— Can you explain the reasons behind each of your career moves?

Many candidates are invited to discuss their career options after graduation. This information can help the manager to make informed decisions about how to use strategy to achieve a goal. Plus, it shows how serious they are about their desire to work for your company.

— What sources do you use to keep up with industry news?

It is crucial how potential executives stay current with changes in their industry. Is it a constant quest to learn new things, or do they prefer the status quo? How they learn and consume news can reveal a lot about who they are professionally.

— Elaborate on your soft skills and how you use them.

Executives must be able to communicate with their direct reports, colleagues, and fellow executives. The skills of such a candidate must be solid for such a position.

Final Thoughts

Spotting the right professional for the financial executive is a long and challenging process. Interviewing each takes time and thought since it is a definitive position in the company. When looking for one, add these questions to your interview and make an informed employment decision.