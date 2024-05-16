OpenAI has unveiled GPT-4o, the latest enhancement of the highly acclaimed ChatGPT-4. This version boasts considerable advancements in speed, performance, and adaptability for text, vision, and audio processing tasks.

The model is available through different ChatGPT plans, such as Free, Plus, and Team, and is set to be incorporated into a variety of APIs, including Chat Completions, Assistants, and Batch.

Below are 15 compelling ways to utilise ChatGPT-4o.

1. Interview Preparation

1. Interview preparation

One of the standout features of GPT-4o is its ability to help users prepare for interviews. In a demonstration video, the tool interacts with a person as if it were a real interview. The AI takes inputs about the type of interview and suggests changes in the user’s responses, body language, and tone.

It provides real-time feedback, helping the user improve their answers and presentation. This feature can be particularly useful for job seekers looking to polish their interview skills.

2. Harmonising Voices

Another musical capability of GPT-4o is its ability to harmonise with itself. In a demonstration, two GPT-4o models harmonised over a song about San Francisco, adjusting their speeds to match each other perfectly. This feature can be useful in music production and collaborative arts projects.

GPT-4o represents a significant advancement in AI technology, offering a wide range of applications across different fields. Its ability to understand and generate human-like responses, recognise objects, translate languages, and even create music makes it a versatile tool. These examples demonstrate the potential of GPT-4o to enhance various aspects of daily life, from professional settings to personal interactions.

3. Real-time Translation

Another impressive capability of GPT-4o is its real-time translation feature. In a video demonstration, the tool effectively translates dialogues between two people speaking different languages.

The translations are seamless and maintain the nuances of the conversation, making it easier for people from different linguistic backgrounds to communicate. This can be a game-changer for businesses, travellers, and anyone needing quick and accurate translations.

4. Customer Service Proof of Concept

3. Customer service proof of concept

GPT-4o can also enhance customer service experiences. In a proof of concept, the tool was shown to handle customer inquiries with remarkable efficiency. It understands the customer’s issue, provides accurate responses, and can even escalate the matter to a human representative if necessary. This feature can help businesses streamline their customer support processes and improve overall customer satisfaction.

5. Speaking Speed Variations

In an interesting test of its capabilities, GPT-4o was evaluated on how fast or slow it can talk using numerical inputs. The tool adjusted its speaking speed based on the commands, showcasing its adaptability. This feature can be particularly useful in educational settings, where teachers can adjust the speed of spoken content to suit the learning pace of different students.

6. Personalised Birthday Songs

GPT-4o can add a personal touch to celebrations by singing birthday songs. In a demonstration, the tool recognised a person’s birthday using a nearby cake as input and sang a personalised birthday song. This fun and engaging feature can make special occasions even more memorable.

7. Telling Dad Jokes

The tool’s ability to tell jokes is another example of its versatility. GPT-4o can generate a variety of dad jokes, bringing humour to conversations. This feature can be a great icebreaker in social settings or simply a way to lighten the mood.

8. Two GPT-4o Models Interacting

7. Two GPT-4os interacting and singing

A fascinating demonstration showed two GPT-4o models interacting and singing together. This showcases the tool’s ability to harmonise and create music collaboratively. The models took turns singing lines of a song, adjusting their tempo and pitch to match each other perfectly. This feature could be used in creative arts, music production, and entertainment.

9. Playing Rock Paper Scissors

8. Rock Paper Scissors

GPT-4o can also engage users in games. In one example, the tool was used to play Rock Paper Scissors. The AI provided real-time responses, making the game interactive and enjoyable. This feature can be a fun addition to casual gaming or even as a teaching tool for children.

10. Recognising Sarcasm

The ability to detect sarcasm is a challenging task for many AI models, but GPT-4o excels in this area. In a demonstration, the tool recognised sarcastic remarks and responded appropriately. This feature can enhance communication by ensuring that responses are contextually accurate and appropriate.

11. Object Recognition and Language Translation

11. Point and learn Spanish

GPT-4o’s vision capabilities are highlighted in a feature where the tool recognises objects pointed at by a camera and translates their names into different languages.

For instance, a user learning Spanish pointed the camera at various objects, and the tool provided the Spanish translations. This can be an invaluable tool for language learners and travelers.

12. Meeting Assistant

In another demonstration, GPT-4o acted as a meeting assistant, noting down important points during a meeting. The tool summarised discussions, highlighted action items, and even scheduled follow-ups. This feature can be a tremendous help in professional settings, ensuring that nothing is missed during important meetings.

13. Singing Lullabies

GPT-4o can sing lullabies, providing comfort and entertainment. In one example, the tool sang a lullaby about majestic potatoes, demonstrating its creativity and ability to engage listeners with unique content. This feature can be especially appealing to parents and caregivers looking for new ways to soothe children.

14. Interacting with Pets

The tool’s ability to interact with animals is another fascinating example. In one demonstration, GPT-4o was introduced to a dog and provided real-time observations about the dog’s behaviour. This feature can be useful for pet owners looking to understand and engage with their pets better.

15. Virtual Tour Guide

15. GPT-4o with Andy, from BeMyEyes in London

In a video featuring Andy from BeMyEyes in London, GPT-4o acted as a virtual tour guide. Andy showed the Buckingham Palace and asked whether the King was present. The tool noticed the flags on the palace and replied accurately. This feature can enhance the experience of virtual tours and provide valuable information to users.

Enhancing Accessibility and Education

Beyond these examples, GPT-4o has the potential to make a significant impact on accessibility and education. For instance, its real-time translation and object recognition capabilities can assist visually impaired individuals in navigating their surroundings and understanding their environment better. In education, the tool’s ability to adjust speaking speed and provide real-time feedback can cater to diverse learning needs, making education more inclusive and effective.

As GPT-4o continues to evolve, its applications are likely to expand even further. The integration of text, vision, and audio processing capabilities opens up new possibilities for innovation in various industries. Businesses can leverage this technology to improve customer service, streamline operations, and enhance product offerings. Creative professionals can use it to explore new artistic expressions and collaborative projects.