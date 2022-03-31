2020 Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World

The Hurun Research Institute today published the Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2020, a list of the world’s self-made female billionaires.

The Hurun Research Institute discovered 100 self-made female billionaires from 16 nations, up 11 from the previous year.

74 women saw their fortunes increase, with 25 of them being new faces. 26 were either down or unchanged. 13 people dropped out.

The total fortune was $262 billion USD. The average wealth was $2.6 billion, a 19% rise over the previous year.

Zhong Huijuan of Hansoh, Zeng Fangqin of LY, Wang Laichun of Luxshare Precision, Zhao Yan of Bloomage, and Zhou Qunfei of Lens are among the fastest-growing fortunes.

Shinye’s 59-year-old Zhou Xiaoping ranked 31st with US$2.3 billion, followed by Thailand’s Daonapa Petampai, 47-year-old Luo Qianqian, and Luckin Coffee’s 47-year-old Qian Zhiya. Qian Ying, 54, of Muyuan, increased his income to US$1.2 billion as China’s pork prices climbed.

The wealth of Haidilao’s Li Haiyan and Shu Ping has more than doubled from last year to US$3.8 billion, owing primarily to the surge in Haidilao’s stock price. However, as of mid-February, Haidilao’s stock price had declined 12 percent from the previous month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus is a type of virus. Melissa Baidu’s Ma Dongmin witnessed iQiyi’s market value increase by 8%. Dong Mingzhu of Gree began making masks. During the pandemic, the market value of Lu Zhongfang’s Offcn fell by 6%.

China has 61 self-made female billionaires, accounting for 61 percent of the world’s total; the United States ranks second with 19, and the United Kingdom ranks third with 6.

33 percent of the female entrepreneurs on the list work in new industries, with advanced manufacturing and healthcare ranking top with 9 each, and media and entertainment, big data, and e-commerce ranking third with 3 each.

The average age is 60, which is four years younger than the average age of the Hurun Global Rich List. Eight were 45 or younger, three more than the previous year.

69 percent had listed firms, a 5% increase from the previous year.

Women made up 15.7 percent of the Hurun Global Rich List this year, slightly more than last year’s 15.5 percent.

“The ladies on the Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2020 are the most successful women in business in the world,” stated Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of Hurun Report. Their tales deserve to be told and researched. What is it about them that makes them so successful? How did they manage it? “I hope this list inspires more women to start their own businesses.”

“China once again dominates, with 9 of the Top 10, and 61 percent of the ranking, far exceeding its 20 percent of the world’s population.” However, there are far too few young female entrepreneurs in the world. There were only two women among the Hurun Richest Under 40s in the World, with the remaining fifty men.”

TABLE: The Top Ten Self-Made Women

Only one of the top ten is not Chinese. Zhong Huijuan has surpassed Wu Yajun of Longfor as the world’s richest self-made lady. Zhou Qunfei of Lens, Wang Laichun of Luxshare Precision, Zeng Fangqin of LY, and Lu Zhongfang of Offcn are the four new faces in the Top 10. The Top 10’s average age is 62 years old, which is four years younger than last year.

For the second year in a straight, Zhong Huijuan, 60, is the world’s most successful female entrepreneur, with US$23 billion, an increase of 53% in a year dominated by Covid-19. Hansoh’s primary business is in the areas of central nervous system, anti-tumor, anti-infection, diabetes, digestive tract, and cardiovascular. Hansoh employs 1200 R&D personnel across two R&D sites in Lianyungang and Shanghai. Hansoh was ranked 53rd among the Hurun China 500 Most Valuable Private Companies in 2020. Sun Piaoyang of Hengrui owns a US$20 billion stake in China’s largest pharma platform, Hengrui.

Fan Hongwei, 54, came in second with US$22 billion, up four positions and 189 percent from the previous year. Hengli has benefited from the Chinese government’s more severe environmental policies, developing to become China’s largest fiber producer, primarily for the garment industry.

Wu Yajun, 57, an alumnus of the well-known Northwestern Polytechnical University, fell one spot to third with US$17 billion, a 21 percent increase. Longfor Real Estate is ranked 384th in the 2020 Hurun Global 500 as one of the most valuable real estate developers in the world.

Zhou Qunfei, 51, fell one spot to fourth with US$15.5 billion, a 65 percent increase. The Hurun China 500 Most Valuable Private Companies 2020 placed Lens Technology 64th.

Lu Zhongfang, 79, rose four positions to fifth place with US$15 billion, more than double his previous year’s total. Offcn’s primary activity is public-sector recruiting and training. Its teaching network in China spans over 300 prefecture-level cities. It has over 1,000 directly-owned stores and offers comprehensive vocational training services in over 100 different areas. In the 2020 Hurun Global 500, Offcn was ranked 472nd.

Wang Laichun, 54, fell two spots to sixth place with US$14 billion, a 69 percent increase. Luxshare Precision is primarily concerned with cables, connectors, motors, wireless charging, and other items. Luxshare Precision was ranked 257th in the Hurun Global 500 for 2020.

Cheng Xue, 51, jumped seven spots to enter the Top 10 for the first time, with US$11.5 billion, nearly tripling his previous year’s total. Soy sauce, oyster sauce, spice sauce, vinegar, and chicken stock are among Haitian’s eight product categories. Cheng Xue ranked first on the Hurun China Richest Professional Managers 2021 list. Haitian was placed 156th in the Hurun Global 500 for 2020.

Kate Wang Ying, 39, a Xi’an Jiaotong University alumnus, entered the Top 10 for the first time with US$11 billion. Wang Ying founded the vaping brand RELX in 2018 and has grown it to a Hurun Global 500 company with a market worth of more than US$30 billion in just three years.

Wang owns 34% of the company’s stock, with just under half of that allocated to employee incentive plans. Prior to starting RELX, she worked as a consultant at Bain & Company and had executive positions at Uber and Didi.

Denise Coates, 53, of the gambling platform Bet365, is the first non-Chinese businesswoman to enter this year’s Top 10, with her worth more than doubling to US$10.5 billion. Coates is best known in the UK as the highest individual taxpayer, having paid nearly US$1 billion in taxes last year.

Pan Dong, a 56-year-old Wuhan University alumnus, made the list for the first time, ranking 10th with US$10 billion.

Judy Faulkner, 77, of healthcare software platform Epic Systems, fell 12 spots to US$4.4 billion. Faulkner started Epic Systems with $70,000 from friends and family and has grown it to handle the medical information of 200 million Americans and employ 10,000 people. Faulkner’s next mission is to develop a ‘Alexa’ equivalent that will completely free doctors from entering data into computers using keyboards.

Lynda Resnick, 77, of Fiji water owner Wonderful Company, which includes brands such as Fiji water, was up 12 percent to US$2.9 billion and was named to the Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Resnick and her husband Stewart committed US$750 million to Caltech in September 2019, including a US$400 million gift and a US$350 million sponsored research agreement to boost environmental sustainability research.

The wealth values are from the Hurun Global Rich List 2021, which was announced on March 2, 2021. Creating this list of the world’s most successful businesswomen is always a challenge. Many billionaire spouses’ shares are owned in the husband’s name, such as Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg, but gifts are made in the names of both wives: Bill and Melinda Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan. We have split out the wealth of women for the sake of this list. In the case of Chinese search engine Baidu’s Robin Li Yanhong and Melissa Ma Dongmin, for example, we can observe Melissa Ma’s individual shareholding, therefore we valued her independently.

Blue Moon was founded in 1992, and its products are divided into three categories: clothing cleaning care, personal cleaning care, and household cleaning care. It went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last year.

Zhao Yan, 55, an East China Normal University alumnus, made the Top 10 for the first time with US$10 billion, moving up two spots from last year. Raw materials, medical terminal products, functional skincare products, and functional foods are all part of Bloomage’s industrial chain.

The corporation has R&D centers in China, France, and the United States. Bloomage was placed 159th in Hurun China’s Richest Professional Managers 2021. In the case of Peggy and Andrew Cherng, we can see both of their names on the shareholdings but are unable to verify their worth separately, so we assumed they each own 50%.