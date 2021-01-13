2021’s Acer Nitro 5 seems like a huge jump from previous gens

The 2021’s Acer Nitro 5 seems to be a monumental upgrade as compared to last-gen laptops. Unlike every year where the upgrades of the device are a lot subtle, this year, improvements have been made in almost all the segments. From the looks of the device to the processor and graphics running games on the device and also the display has got some major updates in this year’s model.

2021’s Acer Nitro 5 upgrades

The Nitro 5 this year comes with both the Intel and AMD CPUs. And users can pick whatever they want to run their machines. If one sides with Intel they can get the latest 11th-gen H-35 series processor. While for AMD fans the laptop supports 5000-series CPUs with an option for the latest Ryzen 9 5900 HX. Along with these powerful CPUs Asus provides the option to also opt for an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card. With the powerful CPU and GPU options provided by Nitro 5, the gaming experience offered by this laptop will be exceptional.

Now, coming to the display of the device, it can support up to 360Hz if one chooses the 1080p model, While on the other hand if one goes for the 1440p model, the refresh rate will be reduced to 165Hz. This is still a lot for almost any game one would want to run on it. Also, there are two size models, a 15.6-inch device and a 17-inch one and they come with a price difference of $100.

Price and customizability of the Nitro 5

Coming to the laptop’s price, the base model comes at $749.99. The variant has a 15.6-inch 60Hz panel, Ryzen 5600H processor, NVIDIA 1650 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 265Gb NVMe SSD. While if you pay around $1600 then you can get an RTX 3060, 512GB NVMe SSD. As of now, the company hasn’t shared the pricing of the top model variant. So, I am pretty sure it will be really high.

Speaking about customizability, all the variants come with upgradable memory and storage. There are 3 slots for SSD upgradations with 2 for NVMe and 1 for SATA. Also, the RAM can be increased up to 32GB. There also has been no information on when the device will be made available for purchase. But we can expect that the India launch is not going to happen anytime soon.

The latest device by laptop seems to be a great portable device for gaming. And if the top speced model is priced properly, it is bound to sell well. What are your thoughts on the huge upgrades of the latest Acer Nitro 5? Do let us known in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative and detailed do like and share it with your friends.

