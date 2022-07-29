[2022]How to Fix iPad Unavailable on Lock Screen

The iPad is a popular device that millions of people use every day. Though it is known for its ease of use and convenience, some users have been struggling with the “Unavailable” message appearing on their lock screens. If you see the iPad unavailable message on your lock screen, don’t worry – you’re not alone. This is a common issue that many people experience, and fortunately, it’s easy to fix. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps to take to get your iPad back up and running. We’ll also discuss some of the possible causes of this problem, so you can try to prevent it from happening again.

Why does my iPad say “iPad unavailable “message on my iPad screen?

What does iPad unavailable mean? It is indicate that you cannot use your iPad at that time. In the meantime, your iPad cannot access all its data and content. Resetting the iPad is the only way to solve the problem, whether through Apple or third-party software.

iPad Unavailable message can appear on your screen due to many reasons. In the following list, some of the reasons are listed:

Your iPad is disabled because of too many failed passcode attempts.

The software on your iPad is not up to date and needs to be updated.

There might be a problem with the hardware of your iPad.

The settings on your iPad are not proper.

The network you are trying to connect to is unavailable or might be experiencing some technical issues.

Your iPad might be jailbroken.

No matter what the reason is, there are some solutions to solve this problem.

How to Fix an iPad that says Unavailable?

If you’re seeing the ‘Unavailable’ message on your iPad’s lock screen, it means your device is locked and can’t be accessed. How to reset the iPad when it is locked out? There are many ways to fix this problem. Some of them are given below:

1. Direct Reset With Erase your iPad(iPadOS 15.2 or later)

If you have updated your iPad to iOS 15.2 or later, you can directly erase your iPad using the new security feature. Just follow the instructions given below:

First of all, keep entering the wrong Passcode on your iPad until you see the message “iPad is disabled” or “enter the Passcode again on 5 minute”.

Click on the “Erase iPad” option. Enter your Apple ID password to begin the process. Afterward, your iPad will be wiped clean.

Now restart your iPad, starting just like a brand new device.

2. Using Tenorshare 4uKey to Unlock an Unavailable iPad without Passcode

For those looking for a more professional solution to fix their unavailable iPad, you should try using the Tenorshare 4uKey – iOS Unlock Software. This software is designed to provide users with a simple and easy way to unlock iOS devices without entering a passcode. In addition, it can also be used to fix various other iOS issues, such as factory reset iPhone, removing screen passcode, etc.

Features of Tenorshare 4uKey :

Remove screen time passcode within seconds

Bypass MDM Screen & Remove MDM Profile

Remove Apple ID and lock screen from iPad/iPad without Passcode

Fix Disabled iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch without iTunes or iCloud

Compatible with the latest iOS devices and iOS versions, including the iPad 11

How to use Tenorshare 4uKey to Unlock your Unavailable iPad without password?

Step 1: Download and install the program on your computer.

Step 2: Launch Tenorshare 4uKey and click Start to unlock iPad screen directly

Step 3: Connect your unavailable iPad to the computer using a USB cable, and the software will automatically detect it. If Tenorshare 4uKey can’t detect your gadget, try pushing your device into “Recovery Mode” or “DFU Mode.”

Step 4: Download the firmware file in accordance with the directions. On your PC, it will download and install the most recent iOS version on your device.

Step5: After it’s downloaded, click “Start to Remove（Start Remove）.”

Step 6: The screen Lock will be removed in a few minutes.

3. How to Unlock Unavailable iPad via iTunes

How to fix iPad Unavailable via iTunes? The solution works best when your iPad has been synced with iTunes. Using this method, your iPad will be restored using an iTunes backup after it has been unlocked. The data you have on your device will be lost during this process, and you will need to reconfigure its settings after unlocking it.

You can unlock your iPad with iTunes by following the steps given below:

Install the latest version of iTunes on your computer and launch it as soon as possible. Connect your iPad via a lightning cable to iTunes once it has begun running.

From the iTunes interface, select the device icon at the top left. Press ‘Restore iPad’ after you click ‘Summary.’ Confirm your selection by clicking the ‘Restore’ button a second time.

As you install the latest iOS, iTunes will remove your iPad’s data and restore it to its factory settings. Once the iPad has been restarted, you need to set it up as a new device.

4. How to Unlock Unavailable iPad via Find my iPad

If iPad says unavailable What should we do? The Find My iPad feature is another way to erase your iPad without using a computer. Both iPads and iPhones can use this option. Here are the steps you need to follow to use Find My iPad:

The first step is to visit and sign in at https://www.iCloud.com from another iPad or iPhone. You can locate your iPad using the Find My iPad feature on the page. Before proceeding, you may need to receive a verification code on the device.

To unlock a locked iPad, you need to select it from the drop-down menu.

For the process to be completed, you must click “Erase iPad.”

You can now use the iPad without any hassle by entering a new password once you have completed the steps above.

Conclusion

In this article, we discussed how to fix iPad unavailable on lock screen. It also provides a guide on how to unlock the iPad via different methods. All methods are easy to follow and can be done by anyone, but we recommend you to use Tenorshare 4uKey as it is the most effective and efficient method. So, download this software now and fix your iPad issue in minutes.