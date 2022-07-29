OnePlus to launch its first phone coming with up to 16GB of RAM

There has been a lot of buzz about the forthcoming debut of the new OnePlus smartphone, which will also be the company’s first smartphone having up to 16GB of RAM.

Nevertheless, specific details about the future release smartphone have indeed been revealed by the Chinese smartphone company, who asserts that the smartphone might very well come with up to 16GB of faster RAM with LPDDR5 arrangement, as well as a faster storage choice with up to 256GB capacity and UFS 3.1 configuration.

This new smartphone would be the first to provide up to 256GB of internal storage as well as up to 16GB of RAM. According to the newest teaser, the upcoming OnePlus 10T smartphone will be capable of running and juggling 35 distinct apps at the same time. However, with this, the Chinese manufacturing business claims to provide consumers with a pleasant multitasking experience.

What else has been leaked so far

According to the newest source, the business will also release a faster 120GHz refresh rate display and will renew its design language by maintaining a punch hole in the front center of the smartphone. In addition, the smartphone will include a 360-degree antenna for improved mobile communications.

Originally, the business stated that the smartphone will use a flagship-level processor, the latest as well as finest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile SoC. Once again, this new OnePlus smartphone would be the first to have this new top-level chipset.

Along with that, the business has stated that the smartphone will have a new premium design and will be available in Green and Black color variants. On the front, there will be a single punch-hole camera in the middle, and on the rear, there will be a larger squared camera module as well.

What are its leaked specification?

According to the newest speculations, the smartphone will have a larger but high-quality smartphone display of 6.7-inches in size, and the display will be a Fluid type AMOLED display with support for 10-bit colors, sRGR color gamut, and HDR10+.

On the front, we’ll see an EIS that supports a 16MP camera sensor, and on the rear, we’ll see a triple camera configuration housed on a larger module.

The camera part will use a large 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP Macro sensor. In terms of battery and charging, it has been reported that the smartphone would have a larger 4,800 mAh battery as well as compatibility for 150W of quicker cable charging.