2023 going to be quite difficult for Sam Bankman-Fried

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty this month to 8 counts of fraud and conspiracy charges, and is awaiting trial tentatively scheduled for October.

SBF was arrested in December, but subsequently released from federal custody on a historic $250 million bond. He is now confined to his parents’ home in Palo Alto. His bail conditions forbid the FTX founder from opening any new lines of credit, starting a business, or entering financial transactions larger than $1,000 without the approval of the government or the court. Making money from his Substack may therefore be out of the question for now.

His arrest came after the United States government officially filed criminal charges against him — including eight counts of fraud. If convicted, Bankman-Fried could face 115 years in jail, but legal commentators have claimed that there is a “lot to play out” in the case. The domino effect resulting from FTX’s meltdown has also impacted the professional lives of Bankman-Fried’s parents, resulting in their courses at Stanford Law School being canceled.

In other recent developments regarding FTX, a class-action lawsuit against Silvergate Bank was filed in California, aiming to hold the bank accountable for its alleged roles in placing FTX user deposits into the bank accounts of Alameda Research.

Bankman-Fried, aka SBF, owns the Robinhood shares through his 90% stake in Emergent, which disclosed the equity acquisition in a distinct filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Bankman-Fried reportedly borrowed money from Alameda to fund the stock acquisition. According to FTX lawyers, FTX debtors can only seize the shares by proving that Alameda fraudulently gave them to Emergent.

“Mr. Bankman-Fried requires some of these funds to pay for his criminal defense,” the filing read, noting that the disgraced FTX founder is “facing potential criminal liability.” Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to all charges, including wire fraud and campaign finance violations, in New York Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried’s move is the latest in an ongoing ownership dispute over the shares. The equities, once worth more than $600 million, have plunged since they’ve been stuck in legal limbo. More than 56 million Robinhood shares are on the line, worth a little more than $450 million as of Friday’s prices, Thursday’s court filing revealed. The shares belong to Emergent Fidelity Technologies, of which Bankman-Fried is the 90% stockholder, the filing added.