[2023] Pokemon Go Hack: How to Play Pokemon Go Safely on iPhone

Do you want to catch the most elusive Pokemon of all time? Spoofing your location is the best way to play Pokemon Go without moving. If you want to learn more about how to hack/play Pokémon Go without walking, read this article till the finish for thorough comprehension and better evaluation.

If you enjoy playing Pokémon GO but dislike going outside, you’ll be glad to know there is a way to play the game without leaving your sofa. How to hack Pokémon GO on iOS is a frequently asked subject among our users who enjoy playing Pokémon GO but lack time to go outside and collect Pokemon. Also, if you’re having problems advancing assignments or want to score quickly, you’ll need a hacking solution. Let us now go to a full explanation of how to hack Pokémon GO on iPhone easily via UltFone iOS Location Changer.

Part 1: Can You Still Hack Pokemon Go 2023 on iOS?

What Is a hacked Pokemon Go tech? Pokemon Go is entertaining, but juggling many busy schedules is exhausting. Is this a sign that you should stop playing your favorite game? Certainly not.

What if I told you that you could play Pokemon Go without leaving your house? Yes, using the Pokemon Go walking hack and disguising your actual position is doable. Let’s move on to the following section to understand this technique.

Part 2: What’s the Safest Pokémon GO Hack Joystick on iOS 16

How to hack Pokémon go iOS? How to fake Pokémon GO joystick on iOS? Using a location spoofer is one of the most incredible ways to hack Pokémon GO iOS. Because the game relies on your location to assist you in obtaining awards and other stuff, you can use a location spoofer to change your location without moving an inch.

UltFone iOS Location Changer is software that allows you to modify your device’s GPS location. Once you’ve done this, your iPhone will pretend to be somewhere else, which should aid your gameplay.

Work with location-based apps, such as Pokemon Go,WhatsApp and Facebook, etc.

One-Click to change GPS location to anywhere.

Import/Export GPX file to create your own routes.

Control your movement direction with a joystick conveniently.

Support the latest iOS 16/iPadOS 16 and iPhone 14/14 Pro/14 Plus/14 Pro Max.

Step 1 Launch UltFone iOS Location Changer on your system. Tick the disclaimer, and click on the “Enter” button.

Step 2 Connect your iPhone to the computer with the Apple lightning cable. Select an iDevice to be connected on the next screen.

Step 3. You can choose a location on the map with your mouse or enter the location on the top left search bar. After this, click on the “Start to Modify” button.

Part 3: Is Pokemon Go Hacks on iOS/Android Safe?

While specific Pokémon Go exploits and Hack Pokemon GO iOS may appear for entertainment purposes only, it is crucial to note that the vast majority of these shortcuts violate the Pokémon Go terms of service. However, more individuals are doing them because some appear to work.

If you choose to use these 2023 hack Pokémon GO on iphone 14, be aware that you may be banned from Pokémon Go. You could lose your account entirely.

Part 4: How to Play Pokemon Go Walking Hack For Android through Fake GPS Free

You can even use a VPN to change your device’s location, making Pokémon Go think you’re somewhere you’re not. The process is different on Android and iOS devices, and you may need to install a GPS spoofing program in addition to the VPN. Here’s how you use a VPN to modify your Pokémon Go location:

Begin by signing up for a VPN service you can trust. Then, go to the App Store and download the VPN for your device. The device must then be jailbroken. This solution does not allow you to modify the location of Pokémon Go without jailbreaking the smartphone. Once the smartphone has been jailbroken, navigate to the program that prevents Pokémon Go from identifying that the smartphone has been jailbroken. You also need to install your preferred location spoofer app. Turn on the VPN app and choose a location that should correspond to the place you chose in the spoofing app.

Part 5: Can You Auto Walk in Pokemon Go?

The simple answer to this question is yes. You’ve got it correct. Auto-walking is possible in Pokemon Go. It would be best if you utilized Pokemon spoofer software to change locales while sitting at home. This software or application aid in avoiding GPS tracking and should be used cautiously. To avoid red flags, we urge that you thoroughly evaluate any such program you want to utilize.

However, many methods for spoofing your iPhone’s location must be fixed. UltFone iOS Location Changer, a third-party program that allows you to change your iPhone’s location temporarily, is one of the best.

Part 6: How Do You Get a Joystick in Pokemon Go 2023?

Some options might work for you to obtain a joystick in Pokemon Go. One option is to utilize an old phone or hzandheld game system as your controller. Another alternative is to get a joystick explicitly designed for Pokemon Go hack in a store or online.

Also, you try the below-given steps to get a Pokemon Go hack joystick:

Check that your iPhone’s Low Power Mode is turned off. Exposure Notifications > Settings Enable Exposure Notifications. On your iPhone or iPad, use the Safari browser. Visit the website by entering apphomie.com. Enter Poke Go Spoofer in the Search field. Tap the result and then click the Download Now option. Wait a few seconds for the processing to complete. You will now see the completed task screen. To proceed to the next step, you must first accomplish the mission. Select the task. Poke Go Spoofer will be installed on your iPhone once you complete two steps. You can now start playing the game.

Part 7: Can You Hack Pokémon GO with VPN?

Conclusion

Did you like changing your location and playing Pokemon Go without moving? We have tested the ways and recommend using these hacks to improve your game and hack Pokémon GO. Let us reveal our secret to being one of the greatest Pokemon Go players. You may capture the rarest Pokemons and travel to over 50 countries using UltFone iOS Location Changer on iPhone for Pokemon Go.