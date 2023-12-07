In a bold move to revitalize the sedan market, Hyundai has announced the pricing for its redesigned 2024 Sonata, making it one of the few midsize sedans available with all-wheel drive (AWD). Starting at a steal price of $28,615, including a $1,115 destination charge, the 2024 Sonata marks a significant step forward for Hyundai, showcasing its commitment to the sedan segment.

Firstly, it’s important to note that this price represents a $2,050 increase over the outgoing model. This hike is primarily due to Hyundai discontinuing the base SE trim, making the SEL the new entry point into the lineup. For the starting price, buyers will receive a vehicle equipped with a 192-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 engine, LED projector headlights, a suite of driver safety aids, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Furthermore, for those seeking enhanced traction and performance, the all-wheel-drive option is available at an additional cost of $1,500, bringing the total to $30,115. This feature is a new addition for the Sonata, reflecting Hyundai’s response to growing consumer demand for AWD capabilities in sedans.

Additionally, the SEL Convenience trim, which offers more standard features and options like a sunroof and leather seating, starts at $31,665. However, the price jumps significantly for the Sonata N-Line, the performance model in the lineup. Priced at $36,065, the N-Line boasts a turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter inline-4 engine, producing an impressive 290 horsepower. It also features an 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, more aggressive bumper designs, quad exhaust tips, 19-inch wheels, and sports seats, catering to those who prioritize performance and style.

Moreover, Hyundai hasn’t overlooked the growing interest in hybrid technology. The 2024 Sonata lineup includes the $31,915 Hybrid SEL and the top-of-the-line $38,315 Sonata Hybrid Limited. These models feature a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and an electric motor, offering a blend of efficiency and performance.

In addition to these powertrain options, the 2024 Sonata introduces new features like a power trunk on the Hybrid Limited and an available curved panoramic display that combines two 12.3-inch screens. All trims come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a transmission selector moved to the steering column, over-the-air update capability, and a redesigned dual automatic climate control system with soft-touch controls and a digital display. These features underscore Hyundai’s commitment to technological innovation and user-friendly interfaces.

The 2024 Sonata is set to go on sale in the first quarter of 2024, with expectations of reaching dealer lots shortly thereafter. This launch represents a very crucial moment for Hyundai, as it continues to invest in the sedan market, a segment that many automakers have overlooked in favor of SUVs and trucks.

In conclusion, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata stands out as a compelling option in the midsize sedan market, especially with its new all-wheel-drive capability. With a range of models catering to different preferences, from the standard SEL to the performance-oriented N-Line and the eco-friendly hybrids, Hyundai is positioning the Sonata as a versatile, feature-rich vehicle. This strategy not only caters to a diverse customer base but also reinforces Hyundai’s reputation as an automaker that values innovation, performance, and sustainability.