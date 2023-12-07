The Squid Game has taken the world by storm, becoming one of the most successful shows on the streaming service. This intense competition features 456 contestants competing for a whopping 45.6 billion won ($38 million) by revisiting childhood games once popular in Korea. Lim, the president of the Yeongi Folk Museum, a custodian of traditional Korean play, expresses his joy at seeing these games become mainstream.

The Squid Game showcases various childhood games, each with its unique twist. Let’s delve into how these games are portrayed in the series and how they are authentically played, straight from the experts themselves.

Preliminary Game: Ddakji

As depicted in the series, this game involves a mysterious man approaching main character Seong Gi-hun, enticing him with the prospect of winning cash. The game requires flipping paper tiles called ddakji. Authentic ddakji, as highlighted by Lim, were traditionally made with out-of-date calendar strips and used notebook covers. You can create your own ddakji at home or opt for an Americanized version using pogs and milk caps.

How to play:

Determine the first player through rock, paper, scissors. Place ddakji on the ground. Flip the opponent’s ddakji by slamming yours onto it. Alternate turns until one player successfully flips the opponent’s ddakji.

Game #1: Mugunghwa Kochi Pieotseumnida (Red Light, Green Light)

The series translates this game as “Red Light, Green Light,” similar to the popular children’s game. The Korean version involves players being “it” and others attempting to reach a designated spot without getting caught.

How to play:

Decide who is “it” through rock, paper, scissors. “It” faces away and chants a phrase while players move. “It” turns around, catching moving players. If caught, players form a chain or become “it.”

Game #2: Ppopgi

In Episode 3, players must chisel shapes from honeycomb toffee within a time limit. Authentic ppopgi involves round, sweet treats with shapes pressed into them.

How to play:

Eat around the pressed shape to earn a second treat. Pro-tip: Licking the candy and using a thin, sharp tool is a winning strategy, according to Lim.

Game #3: Tug of War

This intense game, showcased in Episode 4, features two teams facing off on an elevated platform. The losing team is pulled off the platform, and their connecting rope is cut.

How to play:

Split into two teams with a rope between them. Pull until one team crosses the line. Pro-tip: Follow the advice of Player 001 – hold out for the first 10 seconds and push your lower abdomen to the sky.

Game #4: Marbles

Appearing in Episode 6, this game involves pairs of players competing to take all ten marbles from their partner.

How to play:

Draw a triangle on the ground. Flick marbles into the triangle, knocking out opponents’ marbles. Be the last player with marbles to win.

Game #5: Glass Bridge

Unfortunately, this game is not playable in real life, but online versions are in development.

Game #6: Squid Game

The eponymous game features in two crucial moments in the series, requiring a large space to draw the squid outline.

How to play:

Divide into two teams. Play rock, paper, scissors to determine offense and defense. Hop on one foot to the midway point. Offense gains an advantage, and the game continues until one team wins. Fun fact: Different regions had their own variations of the game, with married men on one side and women and unmarried men on the other.

As these childhood games from the Squid Game captivate audiences, the nostalgia for simpler times resonates. Whether you’re playing ddakji, enjoying a game of tug of war, or reminiscing about the excitement of marbles, these games bring joy and memories that transcend generations.