Ford has officially lifted the covers on the highly anticipated 2025 Ranger Super Duty, a heavy-duty off-road ute designed to bridge the gap between the standard Ranger and the larger F-150. Boasting an array of mechanical and structural upgrades, the new Super Duty variant promises unmatched power, durability, and off-road capabilities.

Built Tough for Heavy-Duty Performance

Almost every aspect of the standard Ranger has been enhanced for the Super Duty model, with the most notable upgrade being the increased Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM). While the regular Ranger offers a GVM between 3060kg and 3350kg, the Ranger Super Duty takes it up a notch to 4500kg – the maximum permissible under a car license before classification as a light truck.

Towing capacity has also seen a significant boost, rising from 3500kg (braked) to a staggering 4500kg (braked), while the gross combination mass has jumped from approximately 6400kg to 8000kg. Although Ford has yet to disclose official payload specifications, the enhancements indicate it will be significantly higher than its predecessor.

Enhanced Chassis and Suspension for Unmatched Durability

Beyond sheer strength, Ford has reinforced the Ranger Super Duty’s chassis, suspension, and box mounts to handle the rigors of heavy-duty applications. The vehicle is fitted with a new rear differential—the strongest and largest ever installed in a production Ranger—alongside a heavy-duty rear axle, eight-stud wheel hubs with larger bolts, and an improved low-range gearset borrowed from the F-Series Super Duty.

The front differential has been modified from the unit found in the Ford Bronco Raptor, and both front and rear differential locks have been added for optimal off-road capability. The Ranger Super Duty also features increased ground clearance, a wider track, and larger General Grabber 33-inch all-terrain tyres to tackle the toughest terrains with ease.

Rugged Protection and Long-Range Fuel Efficiency

Ford has taken extra measures to ensure the Ranger Super Duty is well-protected for off-road adventures. Frame-mounted steel armor plates shield the underside of the vehicle, safeguarding critical components such as the engine, front differential, transfer case, transmission, and the newly introduced 130-litre long-range fuel tank.

Additionally, onboard scales use sensors on all four corners of the vehicle to estimate the payload in real-time, ensuring safe weight distribution and optimal performance.

Versatile Design and Powertrain

Available in multiple configurations, including a single cab-chassis, dual cab-chassis, and dual cab with a tub, the Ranger Super Duty is powered by a robust 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 engine. While Ford has yet to confirm performance figures for this model, the same engine in other Ranger variants produces 184kW and 600Nm of torque.

Additional features include taller side mirrors, Ford’s Pro-Trailer Backup Assist, front and rear parking sensors, and an optional Integrated Device Mounting system on the passenger side.

Modern Interior with Cutting-Edge Tech

Inside, the Ranger Super Duty retains Ford’s familiar cabin layout but with notable tech enhancements. A 12-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen provides access to 360-degree cameras, while roof-mounted auxiliary switches enable seamless integration of aftermarket accessories like additional spotlights.

Drivers can switch between six drive modes—Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Mud/Ruts, Sand, and Rock Crawl—ensuring optimal performance across varying terrains. The vehicle also features Automatic four-wheel drive (4A) for enhanced traction in all conditions.

Final Thoughts: A Game-Changer in the Off-Road Segment

Ford is yet to announce official pricing and detailed specifications for the 2025 Ranger Super Duty, but expectations are high for this rugged, high-performance ute. With its blend of power, durability, and off-road prowess, the Super Duty is set to redefine heavy-duty adventure driving when it hits the market in the coming months.