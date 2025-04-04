Genshin Impact, the expansive action RPG from HoYoverse, offers players a vast world teeming with adventures. Central to unlocking the game’s myriad features is the Adventure Rank (AR). Elevating your AR not only grants access to new quests and domains but also enhances the overall gameplay experience. For those eager to ascend the ranks swiftly, here are some effective strategies:

Complete Daily Commissions

Once you reach Adventure Rank 12, the Adventurer’s Guild introduces Daily Commissions. These are four tasks assigned each day, varying from defeating specific enemies to gathering items. Each completed commission rewards you with 200 Adventure EXP, and finishing all four grants an additional bonus of 500 Adventure EXP. This totals to a substantial 1,300 Adventure EXP daily, making it one of the most efficient methods to boost your AR.

Defeat Bosses

Engaging with bosses is another potent way to accumulate Adventure EXP. The Adventurer’s Handbook provides a list of bosses, including:

Ley Line Outcrops : These are accessible early in the game and, upon defeat, can yield up to 100 Adventure EXP.

Elite Bosses : Challenging these formidable foes offers around 200 Adventure EXP per victory.

Weekly Bosses : These unique adversaries provide approximately 300 Adventure EXP when defeated.

Remember, claiming rewards from these bosses requires Original Resin. Efficiently managing this resource ensures you maximize your EXP gains.

Clear Domains

Domains are specialized dungeons scattered throughout Teyvat, each presenting unique challenges and rewards. They become accessible as you progress:

One-time Domains : Unlocked at Adventure Rank 12, these offer a significant Adventure EXP boost upon first completion, ranging between 200 to 500 EXP.

Repeatable Domains : Starting from AR 16, domains like Cecilia Garden can be tackled multiple times, granting 100 Adventure EXP per completion.

Beyond EXP, domains are treasure troves for artifacts and ascension materials, vital for character progression.

Complete Adventurer’s Handbook Tasks

The Adventurer’s Handbook features an “Experience” section filled with tasks designed to guide your exploration and combat endeavors. Each completed task rewards 100 Adventure EXP. While these tasks are non-repeatable, collectively they offer a substantial EXP boost, especially in the early stages of the game.

Undertake Quests

Genshin Impact’s rich narrative is delivered through various quests:

Archon Quests : These main storyline missions provide significant Adventure EXP and are pivotal in understanding Teyvat’s lore.

World Quests : Side missions that, while offering varying amounts of EXP, enrich the game’s world-building and character development.

Engaging with these quests not only boosts your AR but also immerses you deeper into the game’s storyline.

Explore the World

Teyvat is brimming with secrets waiting to be uncovered. By actively exploring, you can:

Unlock Teleport Waypoints and Statues of The Seven : Activating these locations grants a modest amount of Adventure EXP and facilitates easier navigation.

Open Treasure Chests : Scattered throughout the world, chests offer varying amounts of EXP and valuable items.

Collect Oculi : Gathering Anemoculus, Geoculus, Electroculus, and other regional variants to offer to Statues of The Seven rewards you with Adventure EXP and other benefits.

While exploration is time-intensive, it provides a rewarding and immersive way to increase your AR.

Participate in Events

HoYoverse frequently hosts limited-time events that offer unique challenges and substantial Adventure EXP rewards. Regularly checking in-game notifications ensures you don’t miss these opportunities.

Utilize Original Resin Wisely

Original Resin is a crucial resource for claiming rewards from bosses and domains. It regenerates over time, but managing it effectively is key:

Prioritize High-EXP Activities : Focus on activities that offer the most Adventure EXP for your Resin expenditure.

Consider Resin Refresh : If you’re keen on rapid progression, using Primogems to refresh Resin can be beneficial, though it’s essential to balance this with other in-game needs.

Engage in Co-op Mode

Teaming up with other players can expedite certain activities, especially challenging bosses and domains. Collaborative play not only makes encounters more manageable but also adds a social dimension to your adventure.