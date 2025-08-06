Chevrolet has pulled the wraps off what might be its most ambitious Corvette yet, the 2026 Corvette ZR1X. Packing an earth-shaking 1,250 horsepower and capable of hitting 60 mph in under two seconds, the ZR1X has already cemented itself in the history books as the fastest American car to ever lap the Nürburgring. Now, Chevy has confirmed another headline-worthy fact: this hypercar-crushing performance will start at just $207,395.

Blistering Performance, Record-Breaking Feats

The ZR1X’s hybrid powertrain delivers the kind of numbers usually reserved for multi-million-dollar hypercars. It rockets from 0–60 mph in under two seconds, devours the quarter-mile in under nine, and recently set a Nürburgring lap time that dethrones every other American-built performance car.

Chevrolet says the ZR1X meets or exceeds benchmark stats set by exotic icons like the Ferrari F80 and McLaren W1 cars that cost several million dollars. And while those comparisons are a bold flex, the Corvette also edges out European heavyweights like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and McLaren 750S, both on the stopwatch and on the spec sheet.

Pricing That Undercuts the Competition

The entry-level ZR1X 1LZ coupe starts at $207,395, including a $1,995 destination fee. The 1LZ convertible opens at $217,395. Moving up to the higher-spec 3LZ trim pushes prices to $218,395 for the coupe and $228,395 for the convertible.

In context, those numbers are staggering. The ZR1X significantly undercuts not only Ferrari and McLaren hypercars, but also less powerful grand tourers and sports cars. The Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren 750S start far higher, while Porsche’s $250,000-plus 911 GT3 RS—narrowly beaten by the Corvette on the Nürburgring is famously elusive at MSRP due to demand.

Quail Silver Edition for Collectors

For those who want exclusivity with their speed, GM will offer a Quail Silver Edition of the 3LZ convertible. Priced at $241,395 before delivery, this special edition is tied to Monterey Car Week’s prestigious The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

It features an exclusive Blade Silver Matte finish inspired by the Inca Silver hue first seen on the original C1 Corvette. The color treatment, combined with the car’s extreme performance credentials, is aimed squarely at collectors and high-end enthusiasts who want something rare from the Bowling Green assembly line.

Production and Availability

The standard 2026 Corvette ZR1X is set to enter production at the end of this year at Chevrolet’s Bowling Green, Kentucky facility. Deliveries for the Quail Silver Edition will follow next year, giving buyers a little more time to secure their allocation.

A New Benchmark for the Corvette Legacy

Since its debut in 1953, the Corvette has been America’s answer to Europe’s finest performance machines. With the ZR1X, Chevrolet isn’t just competing—it’s aiming to dominate both the track and the value charts.

A sub-$210,000 price tag for a 1,250-hp, Nürburgring-record-holding supercar is almost unheard of. For the Corvette faithful and performance-car hunters alike, the ZR1X may just be the most compelling performance bargain in modern automotive history.