Once a go-to model for drivers looking for a sporty yet practical hatchback, the Subaru Impreza has taken a quieter stance in recent years as crossovers especially the closely related Crosstrek have taken center stage. But Subaru isn’t letting go of the Impreza just yet. For the 2026 model year, the hatchback returns with a tighter lineup, smarter safety features, and subtle performance refinements aimed at keeping it relevant in an SUV-dominated market.

Base Trim Bows Out, Prices Head North

Subaru has officially dropped the base Impreza model for 2026, which means the starting price jumps by $2260. The lineup is now streamlined to two trims: the Sport, starting at $27,790, and the RS, which kicks off at $30,690. While this pricing shift may sting for budget-conscious buyers, Subaru appears to be positioning the Impreza as a more premium compact option packed with features and sharper focus.

Familiar Engines, Tweaked Performance

The 2026 Impreza Sport sticks with the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter flat-four engine, putting out 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. The RS trim keeps the larger 2.5-liter four-cylinder, although there’s a small dip in horsepower—from 182 to 180. Notably, Subaru says this slight power drop is the result of updates designed to improve throttle response and low-end torque delivery. The engine still churns out 178 lb-ft of torque, but drivers will notice more punch earlier in the rev range.

Both engines are paired with Subaru’s CVT (continuously variable transmission), though paddle shifters on the steering wheel allow for an eight-speed simulated manual mode for those who still enjoy some driver engagement.

New Paint, Subtle Style Touches

On the visual front, the 2026 Impreza gains a bold new Citron Yellow Pearl exterior color, injecting some personality into the hatchback’s palette. Blacked-out rear badging rounds out the style update for drivers seeking a more aggressive or modern aesthetic.

EyeSight, Now Smarter and Standard

Safety continues to be a cornerstone for Subaru, and the Impreza gets an expanded suite of driver-assistance features for 2026. Subaru’s EyeSight technology is now standard across all trims. Models equipped with blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert also get emergency lane-keeping assist a feature that actively helps avoid side-collision accidents between 37 and 90 mph during lane changes.

Another small but welcome addition: Auto Vehicle Shutdown, a new system that turns off the engine automatically if it’s left idling for more than 30 minutes ideal for the forgetful or distracted.

Still Built in Japan, Still Coming This Fall

The 2026 Impreza will continue to be built at Subaru’s Gunma plant in Japan and is expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall. While the simplified lineup and slight price hike may narrow its appeal, Subaru seems focused on refining the Impreza for buyers who still value all-wheel-drive hatchbacks with a touch of driving feel, smart safety, and now, a bit more color.

So, while crossovers may rule the road, the Impreza isn’t done yet it’s just evolving.