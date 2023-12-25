Activision’s “Team RICOCHET” is working to improve its anti-cheat algorithms and mechanisms over time, aiming to disrupt the increasing quantity of cheaters entering the Call of Duty network. It was recently disclosed that in a single month, more than 23,000 accounts were banned for using cheats in a Call of Duty game. In order to make the system more intelligent as cheaters’ software grows more complex, Team RICOCHET is now working on refining the anti-cheat capabilities using machine learning.

Gamers of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 feel that cheating is “out of control” in the multiplayer mode, as more than 23,000 accounts have been banned since the middle of November 2023. Many gamers think Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s anti-cheat measures are insufficient, even in light of recent improvements to the Ricochet anti-cheat system.

With its holiday-themed prizes and modes, Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 has already started with its limited-time “CODMAS” event. In Modern Warfare 3, players may enjoy holiday reskins of the well-liked Shipment and Highrise maps. Additionally, the Infectious Holiday and Snow fight modes introduce fresh perspectives to the already-familiar Infected and Gunfight modes. Playing Modern Warfare 3’s Santa’s Slayground tasks until January 3 will provide players access to a new calling card, finishing move, and much more. Unfortunately, because cheating still seems to be a source of controversy in Modern Warfare 3, the game has not made for a happy Christmas season for all gamers.

Gamers say Cheating out of control in MW 3

A lot of people in the community, including Modern Warfare 3 player Youngstown_Mafia, feel that cheating is “out of control” and is hurting the game in reaction to a message from the official Call of Duty Updates Twitter account. Since November 12, more than 23,000 accounts have been banned; yet, cheating is still a problem in Modern Warfare 3’s ranked play and multiplayer playlists. Aimbot software and other hacks are still being reported by the community as instances of cheaters obtaining an unfair edge. Due to the fact that proficient players who do not use cheat tools are being reported and banned, players are also dissatisfied with Modern Warfare 3’s reporting methods.

Many others point out that, in the first season of Modern Warfare 3, hundreds of thousands of players are actively playing the game on consoles and PCs, meaning that the 23,000 banned accounts represent a very small percentage of the total player population. Nonetheless, a few enthusiasts hold out hope that Activision and Sledgehammer Games would intensify their attempts to prevent cheating in Modern Warfare 3. Since machine learning detections have been included, cheaters may now be found and banned from Modern Warfare 3 more rapidly.

Given that so many players are committed to Sledgehammer Games enhancing Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer component in upcoming patches and seasons, it is obvious that cheating will remain a contentious issue in the game’s community. Long-term player support for Modern Warfare 3 will increase if Sledgehammer Games can significantly lower cheating. Improved cheat prevention could also encourage players to look forward to Call of Duty 2024.