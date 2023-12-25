As environmental concerns become more pressing, electric vehicles (EVs) have become an increasingly important foundation in eco-friendly innovation for the automotive sector.

However, a recent survey by Consumer Reports has cast a spotlight on an unexpected challenge facing this sector: newer EV models are reportedly encountering 79% more problems than their gasoline counterparts. This revelation, derived from a comprehensive analysis of more than 330,000 vehicles, underscores a critical reliability gap between electric and traditional vehicles.

Firstly, it’s important to note the expansive popularity of EVs. According to the International Energy Agency, EVs accounted for 14% of new vehicle sales globally in 2022, up from 9% in 2021. In the United States, the third-largest EV market after China and Europe, EVs made up 11% of new vehicle sales in September 2023, surpassing the significant milestone of one million EVs sold in 2023 alone.

However, the Consumer Reports survey indicates that the road to EV dominance is not without its bumps. Jake Fisher, Senior Director of Auto Testing at Consumer Reports, points out that most electric cars today are being manufactured either by legacy automakers new to EV technology or by newcomers like Rivian. Consequently, these “growing pains” are somewhat expected as the industry navigates the complexities of this new technology.

Moreover, the reliability of EVs varies significantly across different manufacturers. For instance, Rivian, which only began shipping its first vehicles in October 2021, ranks 28th out of 30 in Consumer Reports’ reliability ranking. In contrast, Tesla, a more established player in the EV market, ranks 14th. Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 vehicles have even earned Consumer Reports’ recommended status, highlighting the disparities within the EV sector.

Furthermore, the cost of repairs presents another hurdle for EV owners. A 2021 study by We Predict, now part of J.D. Power, revealed that EVs are more expensive to service than gas cars. In the initial three months of ownership, EVs were 2.3 times more costly to service, and 1.6 times more at the one-year mark.

This increased expense is primarily driven by labor costs, as there is currently a shortage of mechanics certified to service EVs. This shortage means that those with certification are in high demand and, consequently, more expensive. Additionally, diagnosing and repairing EVs takes longer than gas-powered cars, further inflating costs.

Mitchell, a provider of claims management and technology solutions, reported that in the third quarter of 2023, labor costs constituted a higher percentage of repair costs for EVs compared to gas-powered vehicles. Collision repairs for EVs also trend higher than those for gas-powered cars. For example, in the third quarter of 2023, it cost $950 more to repair an EV than a gas-powered vehicle.

Despite these challenges, the future of EVs looks promising. A 2023 global survey by EY found that EV buyers are primarily motivated by factors such as high fuel prices, environmental concerns, and penalties on gas-powered cars. Only 22% of respondents reported concerns about running costs.

As the EV market continues to expand, the number of qualified technicians is expected to increase, potentially reducing labor costs. Moreover, manufacturers are likely to address the reliability issues as the technology matures.

While the current generation of EVs faces growing pains in terms of reliability and repair costs, these challenges are expected to be temporary. The ongoing shift towards electric mobility, driven by environmental and economic factors, suggests that the EV market is poised for continued growth and improvement. As the industry adapts and evolves, the future of electric vehicles remains bright, heralding a new era of automotive technology and sustainability.