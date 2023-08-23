$250 Savings on Dell XPS 13 Plus! Here is how you can avail Discount

if you are here, definitely you might have read the title where we have got you covered with an amazing deal where you can get in hands with an amazing as well as premium lineup of XPS-based laptops by Dell for a discount of up to $250.

For the readers, who aren’t aware! Dell’s XPS lineup of laptop is among the higher-end premium laptop which is usually sold for a premium price tag of $1000+ and it comes with some amazing feature let it from the latest hardware specification to the latest software specification as well as get that premium touch and feel, thanks to the amazing design it comes with.

So, you can become one of the buyers you can get all of these features for as low as around $1000. Let’s now have a look into the specification and features of this new laptop which is the new Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop – Specification and Feautres

Before we move to the price, let’s take a look into the specification side, here you will be getting some amazing features starting with a premium and highly efficient processor by Intel which is the new Intel Core i7-1360P CPU.

This new processor is combined with Intel Iris XE graphics which are among the premium integrated graphics you can get with the processor.

To give you an overall perspective, you can use this laptop for a decent level of gaming as well as photo and video editing, but still, you won’t be facing any such lags, thanks to the amazing processor you get out of the box.

The processor is combined with a faster RAM of up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM which is again combined with 512GB Of PCIe of NVMe SSD storage too.

You also get the option for expanding your RAM to up to 32GB as well as your storage to up to 2TB and even you can choose different place displays ranging from the FHD+ IPS Panel to 3.5K OLED Panel and also UHD+ 4K Panel too.

Moving on to the display side, here you will be getting a bigger and wider spread 13.4-inch display which can spit out a peak resolution of up to 1920x 1200.

Also, this display comes with the support for a normal 60Hz faster refresh rate combined with a brighter screen which can go bright upto 500 nits.

On the connectivity and port side, you get this laptop comes with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and also you get a USB Type-C port and also you get a Display Port combined with a Power Delivery port too.

Dell is also offering variations in color where you can choose between Platinum and Graphite options and also you can interchange your options on the keyboard side where you can choose between Platinum Backlit English Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader and Graphite Backlit English Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop – Pricing

Let’s now move on to the pricing side, Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop is usually sold for a premium price tag of $1499. However, with the recent discounts, right now the pricing of this laptop has been slashed by $250, thus bringing down the pricing to as low as $1249.

For the users, you can’t pay this price, Dell is also offering a few financing offers where you can get this laptop for 12 months special financing offers combined with 3% off Dell Rewards and 5000 Bonus Dell Rewards points for a new account.

