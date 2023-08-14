Dell G16 Gaming Laptop selling for $300 off

Planning on getting a new powerful gaming laptop, then you can this might be the right time as we have a great discount announced on the new Dell G16 Gaming laptop.

To give you a glimpse of the laptop series, the new G series laptop comes with a great set of features it’s among the best mid-range laptop you can get for the price, and thanks to the amazing discount where now you get this laptop for a even great price tag.

So, if you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with a new laptop, then the new Dell G16 Gaming Laptop is now selling for a straight $300 off, and also you get some great beefed-up specification for this price too. Without any further ado, let’s delve in deep.

Dell G16 – New Gaming Beast Selling for straight $300 off

The Dell G16 is one of the best-selling gaming laptops for the money. It is typically offered for roughly $1300, but right now, thanks to promotions on the official Dell website, you can acquire the beefed-up laptop for a direct discount of $300, bringing the cost down to $999.

You now understand the cost! So, if you’re wondering whether investing $999 in a new laptop is worthwhile, the answer is yes. The specifications and features that come with this laptop are provided below.

What Does This Dell G16 Gaming Laptop Feature?

The new Dell G16 Gaming laptop was launched as the improved version of the already existing G15 gaming laptop which is among the best gaming laptop you can get in the mid-range segments.

The main highlight of the laptop is that it brings features from the top-end Alienware lineup of laptops which mainly includes its design and also the G button which is used for enabling a dedicated gaming feature.

The new dedicated gaming feature helps the laptops to run their fans to a full threshold which will be helping to take out heat from the laptop and keep the laptop cool for long gaming hours.

One of our writers uses a G15 series laptop but it’s been more than a year and to date, the laptop has been working well and smooth like butter. And, G16 is still a better version of G15s.

Moving on to the hardware side, here is where the laptop gets its main highlight where you get to see the latest Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU which is more than enough for you to have a smoother gaming experience in 2k resolution.

The G16 gaming laptop also gets spec up from the G15 on the display where this laptop is spec up from a regular FHD screen to the new 16-inches QHD+ screen and again supports an even faster 165Hz refresh rate over the usual 120Hz refresh rate screen from G15s.

The screen has been divided into a 16:10 ratio which will be giving you a great viewing experience not only for gaming but also for multimedia consumption too.

On the chipset side, you also get a powerful Intel chipset, the Intel Core i7-12700H which is among the powerful Intel H-series chipset.

The powerful chipset is also combined with a powerful and faster RAM of up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM where you also get faster storage too which is the new 512GB of SSD storage as well.

However, if you want for little more storage then we would highly recommend you pay an extra $100 where you can get upgraded to 1TB of SSD storage. So, you won’t be required to pay additional later to upgrade to a new SSD storage.

You also get the option to upgrade your RAM as well as SSD storage as well! So, there is always some space for you to upgrade your laptop.

On the battery side, you will be getting a bigger 86Wh battery which is quite bigger but also as it’s a gaming laptop that takes a lot of power, then this battery size is a need for the users.

Buy Dell G16 Gaming Laptop

Comments

comments