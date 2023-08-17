3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns The Motley Fool

The rise and fall of strategies and portfolios in the always changing world of finance and investing serve as a constant reminder of the market’s dynamism. The co-founder, CEO, and main stock picker of Ark Invest, Cathie Wood, is no stranger to the ups and downs of financial trends. After encountering difficulties in 2021 and 2022, Wood’s growth-focused investing approach seems to be on the upswing in 2023. Even while she might not be able to match 2020’s astounding performance, there are indications that her exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are once again on the rise, putting her back on track after a two-year slump. Let’s review some of the potentially market-thumping equities that Wood is currently interested in and see how they might affect her.

A Closer Look at the Potential Movers: Twilio, Toast, and Roku

Twilio, Toast, and Roku are three stocks that Cathie Wood has chosen as part of her active portfolio holdings that have the potential to increase significantly from their current levels in her quest for outperformance.

Twilio: Communication Pioneers

Our phones are now essential to the communication landscape of modern life thanks to Twilio, a pioneering provider of in-app messaging solutions. Twilio’s influence can be seen everywhere, from real-time ride-share notifications to password resets for streaming services. Twilio has innovated despite a noticeable slowdown in growth since 2021, including eight consecutive quarters of sluggish year-over-year sales growth. Even if its stock price is still 87% below where it peaked in early 2021, its recent financial performance offers some cause for optimism. The business is committed to recovering after exceeding earlier projections with a 10% sales gain in its most recent quarterly statement. By strategically focusing on artificial intelligence as a growth engine, Twilio may be able to accelerate its turnaround and harmonize the perception of the market with its financial performance.

Toast: Revolutionizing the Dining Experience

As a cutting-edge payment processing solution, Toast has assumed the lead when it comes to paying at eateries. The cloud-based platform of Toast, which excels in enhancing transaction accuracy and efficiency, is a lifeline for restaurants adjusting to the new normal. Toast has established itself as a standard for restaurants looking to prosper thanks to its wide range of business-enhancing solutions, such as inventory control, third-party delivery app administration, and loyalty program establishment. Toast is thriving, boasting 93,000 outlets on its platform and a startling 45% increase in revenue in the most recent quarter. Surprisingly, its stock price is currently just above where it was when its IPO two years ago. Is Toast a missed opportunity as a result of this anomaly?

Roku: Dominating the Streaming Landscape

Roku’s streaming video hub, where 73.5 million accounts stream an average of roughly four hours of content everyday, has become a fixture in our living rooms. Roku, in contrast to some of its competitors, has been recording faster revenue growth over the course of several quarters, and its bottom line has improved sequentially. The resurrection of the connected-TV advertising business is crucial to its ongoing recovery. Roku remains one of Wood’s top holdings despite recent profit taking, demonstrating her belief in its potential. Roku’s position as the market leader is apparent as streaming continues to influence how content is consumed.

Impact on Cathie Wood’s Portfolio

These growth stocks have a large potential impact on Cathie Wood’s portfolio as she navigates the market’s ups and downs. Despite the distinct problems that each company faces, their resiliency and strategic turns point the way toward renewed growth.

Conclusion: A Glimpse into the Future

Under Cathie Wood’s leadership, growth-focused investing is once again on the rise, which heralds a shift in the market for investments. The market-shattering potential of stocks like Twilio, Toast, and Roku provides a preview of what’s to come. These stocks may be worth considering for investors eager to match their tactics with Wood’s vision. But it’s important to keep in mind that the market is still unpredictable, so when making investing decisions, careful study and risk management are essential. The performance of these stocks and Cathie Wood’s portfolio serves as a reminder that flexibility, foresight, and calibrated risk-taking may result in amazing success in the world of finance.

