Global hiring brings several rewards, but it also adds layers of complexity related to costing, talent sourcing, compliance, payroll, productivity, and more. If not handled properly, these challenges can overwhelm you quickly. Further ignoring them can lead to severe consequences for your business, customer relationships, and employees. This article dives into the three common mistakes made by companies when managing the payroll of their global talent.

1. Overlooking local labor laws

The biggest landmine for every company is not knowing the laws and regulations of a particular country. Whether you are hiring talent in Latin America or Southeast Asia, each country in these regions will have its own set of laws regarding minimum pay, tax withholdings, overtime, leave, and termination. It is worth noting that while one country mandates a particular law, another may not enforce it at all. Hence, it is important that your hiring team is thoroughly familiar with the hiring laws to avoid legal and hefty financial consequences.

2. Worker misclassification

Every country has different guidelines for determining whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. The criteria often include a test, for instance, the ABC test, which has to be diligently followed in California, USA. Misclassifying a worker as an employee when they should be an independent contractor or vice versa is a common mistake made by many companies. It has cost them significant tax liabilities and penalties, leading to unnecessary stress and financial burden.

3. Choosing an inefficient payroll partner

Most companies choose a mediocre payroll partner just to save costs. But soon they realize that it does not fully cater to their international payroll requirements. It turns out that the payroll software leads to more problems than solving the existing. A few examples include increased errors in payroll and tax calculations, compliance issues, dissatisfied employees, and manual work for the HR team. Hence, it is crucial to pick a partner that provides the right international payroll services for seamless management of your global workforce.

4. Poor communication or miscommunication

When engaging with an international workforce, a lot of companies underestimate the importance of acknowledging language barriers, time zone differences, and cultural differences. When this happens, they face several complications with global payroll compliance, eventually leading to misunderstandings and mistrust. Failing to share payslips in local languages, addressing dedications clearly, or implementing a standardized system to address payroll issues are a few examples observed to complicate payroll communication.

What are some of the payroll best practices?

The key to achieving an efficient payroll is adopting payroll best practices that also improve accuracy and compliance in the system. It is advisable to keep and maintain the latest employee records because this ensures that any information related to tax, bank account, and personal details is readily available and accessible for processing. If any discrepancies occur, the exact issue must be identified, and corrective action must be taken promptly. If an employee raises a concern with their payslip, a proper communication channel should be in place to resolve the issue in a timely manner. To err is human, but any payroll-related error can be significantly reduced or even eliminated with strong internal controls and segregation of duties. By clearly establishing approval processes, a company can also reduce the risks of unauthorized and fraudulent transactions.

Through this article, we understood that while hiring offshore talent magnifies the advantages for a company, it also requires meticulous planning and a deeper understanding of the laws and regulations of a particular country. You can choose a dedicated EOR solution that offers end-to-end recruitment and payroll services for your global workforce. If you are relying on your internal HR department, just be sure they are equipped with industry-grade software and proactively follow the payroll best practices to ensure compliant and accurate global payroll processing.