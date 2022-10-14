3 Ways To Improve UAT workflow

Developing software is not an easy task, especially when it’s going to be used by multiple users. You have to make sure that your software does what you say it does, is easy to use, and delivers optimum user experience. This is where acceptance testing or UAT comes in.

UAT is an important process in any development project as it allows for the identification of bugs and errors that could potentially cause significant problems for users.

In this article, we will discuss how to improve user acceptance testing. By following the steps here, you can make your UAT process more efficient and reduce the chances of errors.

Definition of user acceptance testing?

User Acceptance Testing is a form of software testing that checks whether the software product is usable and accessible by its target users. It involves testing the application with real people, who are representative of the end users.

The objective of UAT is to validate that the developed software meets customer requirements before it goes into production. It helps you to identify any problems and fix them before going live.

If this process is skipped, it can lead to major problems down the line, such as user frustration, unmet expectations, and even system failures.

To avoid these problems, it’s important to have a well-designed and well-executed UAT plan.

There are various ways to create your plan and here, we will look at three (3) steps that should be on the list of your user acceptance testing success criteria.

1. Create a test plan

Testing can’t be done without a test plan. A test plan is always needed as it allows you to identify and track test requirements, design, process, and results.

Your plan should contain a number of test cases, the description, purpose, and a number of acceptance criteria for each. It can be a high-level document with the goal of creating the minimum viable product (MVP), or a detailed document.

You can create your plan in a variety of ways, from using an agile project management tool to using a traditional project management tool like Microsoft Project. Depending on the product, it could be as simple as writing down the steps you want to take, or it could be more involved, with a series of stories and user stories that have been carefully written to ensure that you do not miss any important scenarios.

2. Test execution

Once you have created a plan, then it is time for execution!

Once again, this requires careful planning and organization if you want to make sure that everything goes smoothly and efficiently. For example, if there are several different tests being performed during each session, then make sure that they take place on separate days so that they don’t overlap with each other.

It is a good idea to use expert, independent testers for UAT since they have the expertise, and training and will be unbiased when carrying out the tests. Your development staff, on the other hand, may not be objective, seeing as they were the ones to develop and design the software product in the first place.

3. Documentation and evaluation

The most important element of your UAT improvement is documentation and evaluation! Once you have completed all your planned tests and executed them correctly, it’s time to evaluate whether or not they met expectations—which means writing up detailed reports about what happened during each stage of the process.

Documentation and evaluation will typically answer questions like:

Did any test cases fail?

What were the problems encountered?

Can these problems be resolved?

How many test cases were completed?

What was the overall rating of these cases?

What was the overall experience of each tester?

It is a good idea to create a system (including bug tracking and reporting) that allows you to document all pertinent information at the same time you are executing so that you don’t lose any data.

Conclusion

When it comes to UAT, there’s always room for improvement. Whether the goal is to improve productivity, create a better experience for your users, or reduce the number of bugs found in your software, there are several ways you can achieve this. Hopefully, the tips in this article will get you on the right path.

And if you are looking to automate UAT management so that you can focus on other aspects of your business, then aqua is the name to trust. Our tool can help you improve UAT easily so that you can get accurate results and create a software product that is perfect for your market.