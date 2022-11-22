3 Ways to Repair Outlook PST files

Repair a .PST file with Microsoft Outlook PST Fix software

Experts estimate that users will send and receive up to 347 billion daily emails on desktop and mobile devices using Microsoft Outlook in 2023. In case personal folders and data are missing or become corrupt, Outlook users face the need to repair Outlook .PST files stored locally in their Outlook profiles.

To restore access to vital email messages with attachments, contacts, notes, tasks, and more, we recommend using Microsoft Outlook PST Fix software for PC and Online service for recovering Outlook data files for any other platforms. These tools from Recovery Toolbox are tailored for Outlook Data Files (.PST and .OST) in Outlook for Microsoft 365, Outlook 2019, Outlook 2016, Outlook 2013, Outlook 2010, and Outlook 2007.

Way #1. Repairing Outlook .PST files with the Inbox Repair tool.

If you cannot open your Outlook data file or suspect that the file is damaged, use the Inbox Repair tool (SCANPST.EXE) if you need to diagnose and repair errors in your Outlook data file in the following situations:

Outlook can’t open your data file

Outlook can’t open the set of folders

Outlook data file may be damaged

The Inbox Repair tool will not connect and analyze any data in an Exchange mailbox. Instead, the tool only checks errors (corruption), and if there are any, it allows the tool to fix those errors.

You may need to locate your Outlook Data Files in Outlook before repairing corrupt .pst files:

First, select File, Choose Account Settings, and Click Account Settings . Next, select the Data Files tab. You will see all Outlook Data Files (.PST) and Offline Data Files (.OST) listed, along with the account name the files are associated with.

To repair an Outlook (.PST) file:

Exit Microsoft Outlook and go to one of these locations:

For Outlook 2019: C:Program Files (x86)Microsoft OfficerootOffice16

For Outlook 2016: C:Program Files (x86)Microsoft OfficerootOffice16

For Outlook 2013: C:Program Files (x86)Microsoft OfficeOffice15

For Outlook 2010: C:Program Files (x86)Microsoft OfficeOffice14

For Outlook 2007: C:Program Files (x86)Microsoft OfficeOffice12



2. Open SCANPST.EXE .

3. Next, Click Browse to choose the Outlook Data File (.PST) you want to scan.

4. Click Start to scan.

5. If the scan finds errors, Click Repair

to start fixing them.

Please note that the scan creates a backup file during the repair process. If you want to change the default name or location of this backup file, in the Enter name of the backup file box, enter a new name, or choose to Browse to select the file you want to use.

You may need to run the tool several times to repair your Outlook Data File. Some items may not be recovered if they were permanently deleted or corrupted. In these cases, we recommend using Recovery Toolbox for Outlook, the popular tool for repairing Outlook .PST files.

Way #2. Recover .PST file with Recovery Toolbox for Outlook

The Recover PST software is a complete solution that enables users to recover corrupted Microsoft Outlook data and save them to a new file. This tool is ideal for recovering corrupted or faulty Microsoft Outlook personal folders from Microsoft Exchange or Office 365 OST files and converting them into .PST format.

The PST recovery tool restores data from damaged Outlook files and repairs errors in Outlook 2007, Outlook 2010, Outlook 2013, Outlook 2016, Outlook 2019, and Outlook for Microsoft 365 as:

The file Outlook.pst cannot be opened.

“Fatal Error 80040818” when you try to repair the PST file.

“An unknown error prevented access to the file. Error 0x80070570.”

Features of the PST File Fixer

OST to PST converter Repairing PST files of Microsoft Outlook 97-2003 (ANSI format). Repairing PST files from Microsoft Outlook 2007-2016 and above (UNICODE format). Repairing 2Gb error for PST files from Microsoft Outlook 97/98/2000/2003/XP. Repairing password-protected/encrypted PST and OST files. Reading and recovering encrypted PST or OST files. Free OST viewer . Recovering Outlook emails .



Download Recovery Toolbox for Outlook

2. Install Recovery Toolbox for Outlook on PC

3. Run Recovery Toolbox for Outlook

4. Choose a PST file on the first page of the program

5. Select the Recovery mode

6. View the content of the PST file

7. Select a folder for saving converted data

8. Select the Save as PST file mode

9. Click Save Way #3. Repairing corrupt .PST file Online

Recovery Toolbox for Outlook supports the online service of repairing a corrupt .PST file. With this unique option, you don't need to install any software on your PC; the tool's functionality allows users to repair a PST. File on any platform (PC/ macOS) and device (iOS/Android). All you have to do is upload a corrupt .PST and get it repaired.

Click the Select file button. Choose an Outlook data file with the extension .pst or .ost Enter your valid email address Click the Continue button Wait for the corrupted .PST/.OST Microsoft Outlook file to be recovered Download the recovered Microsoft Outlook PST file

The data newly recovered from the corrupted Microsoft Outlook file will be saved as a new Microsoft Outlook 2016 file with the PST extension in Unicode format.

Highly acclaimed by users Recovery Toolbox for Outlook utilizes the most advanced PST file-analysis methods aimed at opening Outlook data files with different degrees of damage inflicted by all types of accidents like virus attacks, power failures, network errors, hardware problems, software bugs, RAID or HDD failure, and others.

Recovery Toolbox for Outlook can recover all types of objects from damaged Exchange Server (OST) and Outlook (PST) storage files: email messages with attachments, contacts, notes, tasks, and more. You can also use the Outlook PST fixer as a PST viewer.

