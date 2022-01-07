4 Cryptos to Invest in for 2022

With the recent downturn in crypto prices, it might be hard to believe that any cryptocurrency will make you money. But with a little research and an eye for opportunity, there are many cryptos out there that will bring you profits in 2022. This blog post will review 4 of the most profitable cryptocurrencies on the market today.

Let’s look at them.

1. Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the oldest and most popular digital currency in the world. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009 and has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Bitcoin is often called “digital gold” due to its similar characteristics and properties. Bitcoin is a deflationary currency, meaning that its value increases over time, making it an excellent investment option for long-term holders.

As of January 2019, one Bitcoin was worth $US4000. Many experts believe that Bitcoin will be worth much more in 2022. If you want to invest in Bitcoin, make sure you do your research first.

2. Ethereum

The market cap of Ethereum has already reached that of Bitcoin’s. At the beginning of 2018, it was just a tenth of Bitcoin’s, but now it stands at $48 billion. It is expected to grow further this year and reach up to $200 billion with ease as more platforms choose this platform for building applications based on smart contracts.

Etheruem continues to be one of the most profitable crypto investments for long term holders. If you buy 100 dollars worth ETH today and hold on till 2022, then according to our prediction, your investment will double within two years (by 2020).

3. Ripple

Ripple is not just a cryptocurrency but an open payment system. It’s already working with banks and businesses to provide fast transactions worldwide at low fees, and ripple has partnered with American Express, Santander Group, UBS or MoneyGram.

It was created in 2012 by Arthur Britto (Co-founder) and Jed McCaleb (Creator of Mt Gox); it works as a real-time gross settlement system that transfers money almost instantly worldwide using blockchain technology via the XRP token, without any mining process required, which makes it faster than Bitcoin for example.

4. Litecoin

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and open source software project released under the MIT/X11 license. The creation and transfer of coins are based on an open-source cryptographic protocol and is not managed by any central authority. Litecoin was created in October 2011 by former Google engineer Charles Lee.

In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the top five (by market cap) cryptocurrencies to adopt Segregated Witness. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction took place through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ripple are the top cryptos to invest in for 2022. These five coins have a lot of potential and should be on your radar if you want to make some serious profits over the next few years. Keep an eye on them.