40% Off Entry Level Phones in Amazon Prime Day Sale

For the upcoming sale, we have many products ranging from smartphones to electronic appliances and many other products which will be sold for the best discounts for this sale. However, if you are looking to get in hands with a new Apple iPhone or an Android smartphone for this year, then here we have got you covered with some great discounts for this sale. However, to give you a small glimpse about the sale, we have an e-commerce giant who has announced that around 40% of discounts will be announced on smartphones thus it makes it a great suitable time for you to upgrade to a new smartphone for this year. So, if you are among the readers who have been looking to get in hands with a new smartphone let it be a new Android or an iPhone, here we have got you covered with all you need to know about the upcoming smartphone sale from Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day Sale – 40% Discounts on Entry Level Smartphones

So, for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale, we have many discounts on smartphones ranging from different brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and many other brands which will be going on sale. We have many products which will be sold for this sale and here w have got you covered with the latest discounts on early smartphones. So, don’t miss out on the discounts being announced for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale for this year.

As per the latest reports, it has been said that we have a different range of smartphones ranging from budget-friendly phones to premium flagship phones. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 will be featuring the best deals on entry-level phones where it has been said that phones from Samsung, Realme, and iTel will be getting its spotlight for this sale. Here we have listed out the discounts on smartphones:

Realme Narzo N53 – The phone with a 90Hz smoother display and only a phone with 33W faster charging will be sold for Rs. 8,999.

The phone with a 90Hz smoother display and only a phone with 33W faster charging will be sold for Rs. 8,999. Samsung Galaxy M04 – The phone with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery combined with a MediaTek P35 chipset and you can buy it if you are looking to get a new phone from Samsung, this phone can be a great option for you to go with for just Rs. 6,999.

The phone with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery combined with a MediaTek P35 chipset and you can buy it if you are looking to get a new phone from Samsung, this phone can be a great option for you to go with for just Rs. 6,999. Realme A2 – This is the lowest ever priced phone where you get an 8MP Dual Camera setup combined with a 5000 mAH battery for just Rs. 5,699.

This is the lowest ever priced phone where you get an 8MP Dual Camera setup combined with a 5000 mAH battery for just Rs. 5,699. Realme Note 12 5G – If you are having a slightly higher budget then you can go for a Rs. 16,999 where you get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset combined with a 48MP AI trio-housed camera on the rear side.

If you are having a slightly higher budget then you can go for a Rs. 16,999 where you get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset combined with a 48MP AI trio-housed camera on the rear side. Samsung Galaxy M13 – If you are gain looking to get a new Samsung Galaxy M13 phone, then you can buy a new phone coming with 50MP+50MP+2MP trio house cameras on the rear side and also it comes with up to 12GB of RAM after getting expanded with its storage. The effective price after the sale is Rs. 9,699.

If you are gain looking to get a new Samsung Galaxy M13 phone, then you can buy a new phone coming with 50MP+50MP+2MP trio house cameras on the rear side and also it comes with up to 12GB of RAM after getting expanded with its storage. The effective price after the sale is Rs. 9,699. Realme Narzo N55 – These phones come with more clearer and powerful Super Highres 64MP AI cameras on the rear side and also the phone comes with support for 33W of faster wired charging as well. You get all of this just for Rs. 10,249 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

These phones come with more clearer and powerful Super Highres 64MP AI cameras on the rear side and also the phone comes with support for 33W of faster wired charging as well. You get all of this just for Rs. 10,249 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. iTel S23 – iTel’s smartphone has been among the best-selling phones in the entry-level segments where for this sale we have many other smartphones from this brand that will be sold for this sale. The new iTel S23 which comes with a 50MP AI Duo Camera on the rear side combined with 128GB of Internal Storage is just priced at Rs. 8,499.

There are many other phones which will be sold for such discounts for this sale. These are listed in the above picture.

Comments

comments