Amazon Prime Day Sale – Apple iPhone 14 gets spotlights with best discounts

After reviewing discounts for other products for Amazon Prime Day Sale, now we have more new discounts being announced for the upcoming Indian Amazon Prime Day Sale. Since the sale is just a few days ahead, the e-commerce giant has taken charge to slowly give us glimpses of what spotlighted products for the sale.

And as a piece of good news, we have the new Apple iPhone 14 which was launched just back in September last year and is now the main spotlight for the sale. More likely, it’s been said that the new Apple iPhone 14 series will be sold for the new before pricing on the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale announced for two days starting from the 15th of July to the 16th of July. So, if you are enthusiastic about phones like us, then make sure to read our whole content as here we have got you covered about everything you need to know to get the new Apple iPhone 14 series for never before price.

Apple iPhone 14 Series – To be sold for the lowest price for Amazon Prime Day Sale

Usually during a season sale, we have many products which go on discount secretly, and on the other hand, we have products that get the main highlight or let’s spotlight during the sale. This time again, Amazon has managed to seek the attention of their smartphone customers after announcing discounts on Apple iPhone 14 series. There is already an e-trailer that is live and already we have many products ranging from TVs to laptops and even appliances like Washing Machines, Refrigerators which will be making their way to sale.

Talking about the discounts on smartphones, the Director of Wireless and Home Entertainment Category, Ranjit Babu has also said that this sale’s main spotlight will be to sell smartphones for the lowest ever seen price. In addition to this, he specifically revealed that the best offers will be more seen for the Apple iPhone 14 series, and infact the discounts on iPhone 14 will be more than Apple iPhone 13 as per his statement.

This will have definitely brought a big smile to the readers who are reading this now! However, there is no exact amount for the Apple iPhone 14’s discounts but we are anticipating that the Apple iPhone 14 series will be getting a sweet spot where the price could be just more than Apple iPhone 13 but not much as the pricing will be set in a way that people who may look to get a new Apple iPhone 13 may actually convince themselves to get a latest and new Apple iPhone 14 series infact.

But, before we go with this deal, you should one thing all of these offers and discounts are availed right now by seeing the potential for the upcoming iPhone, the Apple iPhone 15 series which is going to make its way to launch in September this year. So, it’s more likely that the e-commerce giants as well as Apple themselves want their existing stalks of their iPhones to be sold.

What are the specification and features?

To give you a small glimpse of the specification and features for this new Apple iPhone 14, the base variant comes with 128GB of internal storage on the front side you get a much bigger 6.1-inches spread Super Retina XRD Display which supports some good pixel resolution of 2532×1170.

Talking about power, the Apple iPhone 14 series are powered with the latest in-house built Apple A15 Bionic chipset which is right now the most powerful chipset you can find on a phone! On the camera side, the base variant houses a duo camera setup whereas the Pros goes for a trio camera setup. The base variant has a 12MP main sensor whereas the Pros get a 48MP main sensor and the Ultrawide sensor is the same 12MP sensor.

