A new study has brought attention to a growing shift in consumer behavior among millennials in the United States. According to research conducted by PYMNTS and further supported by findings from Coupon Follow, 42% of American millennials now use cryptocurrency for shopping. This trend reflects increasing comfort with digital assets and highlights how technology is reshaping everyday financial habits.

Millennials, defined as individuals born between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s, are widely known for their openness to new technology. Their familiarity with digital platforms and desire for alternatives to traditional banking have made them early adopters of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular digital tokens. The availability of crypto wallets, expanding merchant acceptance, and ease of use on e-commerce platforms are encouraging more millennials to explore this payment method.

The data also reveals how often these transactions are taking place. According to the Coupon Follow report, 4% of millennials have used cryptocurrency more than 10 times in the last year to pay for goods or services. Another 15% said they made between six and 10 purchases using crypto. Around 45% made between two and five purchases, indicating that while crypto use for everyday purchases is growing, it is still limited to a minority of transactions.

A further breakdown shows that 8% of those surveyed use cryptocurrency whenever possible, and 14% use it occasionally. However, 20% of participants said they rarely use crypto for purchases, while 11% admitted they hardly use it at all. These figures suggest that while enthusiasm for crypto is growing, it remains far from universal among millennials.

In addition to embracing crypto, the study also found millennials are leaning into artificial intelligence to support their shopping behavior. More than half of those surveyed said they plan to use AI tools during online shopping within the next year. Male participants appeared more interested in this trend, with 60% indicating they would use AI tools, compared to 50% of female participants.

The data reflects a growing willingness among young Americans to use modern tools to manage their finances and shopping. As digital payment options continue to expand and platforms improve their services, the share of crypto transactions in retail settings may continue to grow. For now, the finding that 42% of millennials have made at least one crypto-based purchase marks a clear shift in how value is being exchanged in an increasingly digital economy.