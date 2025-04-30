BYD has etched its name in the history books, becoming the first Chinese automaker to win a coveted title at the World Car Awards. The BYD Seagull, also known in select markets as the Dolphin Mini, soared above global competitors to be named the 2025 World Urban Car at the New York International Auto Show.

This landmark achievement is not only a win for BYD but a symbolic moment for the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) industry, signaling its growing dominance in the global automotive arena.

Seagull Soars: A Triumph of Innovation and Affordability

Competing against 11 other contenders, the BYD Seagull clinched the top spot by outshining finalists such as the Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric and the Mini Cooper Electric. With its compact design tailored for city driving and affordability at the core, the Seagull struck a chord with the international jury of 96 veteran automotive journalists.

The Seagull’s design language, dubbed “Ocean Aesthetics,” along with high safety standards and advanced autonomous driving features, stood out in a crowded field. With a price starting at just ¥69,800 (approximately $9,540 USD), it represents a new benchmark for value in the EV segment.

Game-Changer for the Entry-Level EV Market

At under 4 meters long, the Seagull meets the World Urban Car criteria for size and availability across multiple continents. It’s equipped with a 55 kW front-mounted electric motor and offers two battery options: 30.1 kWh for a 305 km range or 38.9 kWh for up to 405 km (CLTC standard). Fast charging, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen, and smart safety features like lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring are all standard.

The 2025 update introduces highway autopilot, memory-based navigation, and automated parking, powered by BYD’s DiPilot 100 system — a Level 2+ autonomous suite supported by 12 cameras, 5 radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

BYD’s Absence in the U.S. Market Raises Questions! Despite its global acclaim, the Seagull remains unavailable in the U.S., primarily due to ongoing political and trade tensions. While BYD is eyeing expansion in the Middle East, Australia, and Canada, the American market remains a challenge — especially under the current administration’s stance against Chinese EV imports.

Stella Li Honored as World Car Person of the Year

Adding another feather to BYD’s cap, Stella Li, the Executive Vice President of BYD, was named the 2025 World Car Person of the Year. Li’s visionary leadership since the company’s early days has transformed BYD into a global powerhouse, crossing the milestone of 10 million new energy vehicles in 2024.

Under her guidance, BYD has expanded rapidly, combining innovation with accessibility. The jury praised her ability to democratize EV technology and push BYD into competitive global markets, making electric mobility both affordable and aspirational.

A Turning Point for Chinese Auto Industry

This historic win marks a broader shift in the automotive industry. China is no longer just a manufacturing base; it’s now a breeding ground for automotive excellence, design, and innovation. The BYD Seagull’s victory, coupled with Li’s recognition, is a clear signal that Chinese automakers are ready to lead the next era of mobility.

As Stella Li said on stage, “This award is not just for BYD — it’s for every dreamer building a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable world.”