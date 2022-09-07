EU mandates smartphone brands to provide 3 and 5 years of security OS updates

There have been so many changes addressed by the EU lawsuit regulators. There have been so many changes mandated by the EU regulators who have brought in new such changes for smartphones that will be sold in European regions.

For the people who aren’t aware previously we got to see the EU regulators mandating all the smartphone makers to compulsory ship USB Type-C ports by early’s 2024. We have already covered a detailed article about all the required mandates published by the EU regulators.

Adding more details to this, right now EU lawmakers have reportedly come up with a new mandate which makes it compulsory for smartphone makers to provide at least 3 to 5 years of operating system updates for their devices.

Also, it’s been said that new improved security updates should reach the user’s smartphone after two months of its official public release. Here we have covered everything about what the EU makers are planning, do checkout to know more:

EU mandates smartphone makers to provide 3 to 5 years of security updates

This new rule by EU lawmakers was proposed in order to make smartphone makers work on providing more such software updates to Android OEMs and these new updates are said to provide better security features to the smartphones.

As of now, only a trio of popular smartphone makers which include both Google and Samsung, and even Apple are among the smartphone giants who have been providing operating system updates for up to five years of security updates.

Here the best part is that Samsung promises to provide four years of Android updates which also include its Galaxy devices to adapt to a new Android version. This new step by Samsung makes it among the only smartphone makers to provide longer Android updates.

As of now, all these updates were regulated only to the flagship smartphone makers but now with this new regulation, it was regulated that all the smartphone makers including the budget smartphone and also flagship smartphones are said to provide Android security updates for a longer term. It’s been also said that the new updates shouldn’t actually deteriorate the battery capacity too.

EU regulation helps in extending smartphone support. Although this new law will only be mandated the smartphone launched within the EU region only. According to the proposal, “devices were frequently replaced abruptly by consumers because, at the end of their useful life, are not appropriately reused or recycled, resulting in a wasted resource.

Based on the European Commission, prolonging smartphone life from two to three years to five years would be equivalent to removing millions of automobiles off the road.