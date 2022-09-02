Apple Lightning Cable’s decade birthday – Adoption of Lightning Cables

It’s now been 10 years since Apple for the first time introduced the concept of its new Lightning Cable. This new cable was first introduced back in with the Apple iPhone 5, however, this was among the most powerful innovations by Apple as it was launched as an innovation to the older 30-pin connector.

This new cable was announced bringing more innovative features into a compact size factor.

The innovative features include reversible usage and more. During the launch event, Apple’s executive Phil Shiller tagged this new cable as a “Modern Connectors for the coming decade”.

However, after the launch, many evolutions happened in the world of technology where we got to see the Micro USB Pin initially and then the new USB Type-C port was introduced which was comparatively accepted universally very soon after launch.

However, Apple did face a lot of issues with its universal adoption which eventually gives us a hint that Apple may or may not continue bundling Lightning cable and compatible Lightning ports again. Here are the complete details we have got for you:

Will Apple Lightning Cable will end?

Even though having its personalized Lighting Cable and Lightning Port there has been a bigger concern shown by the users about its universal adoption as it was quite hard to transferring of files between other devices and compatibility was mostly limited to Apple products only.

Though the lightning port was quite capable in its working still Apple tried to adopt its product with a USB Type-C port which usually supported a higher speed data transfer and a lot more. This new port was introduced with iPad Pro which was launched first back in 2015.

With this Type C cable, it was said that the new cable features data transfer speeds of up to 5GBPS which is quite high compared to other cables which come with a 480MBPS data rate. Over time, including the Apple iPad, even the new MacBook Pro has shown its adoption of the USB Type-C port.

Apple slammed by EU regulatory

As we mentioned above, after launching the lightning cable from Apple there were many lawsuit slams faced by the Cupertino giants in this decade.

However, as per the latest new EU regulatory standards, the organization has made it compulsory for all personalized tech devices which also including Apple to make its switch to the new and capable USB Type-C port before the fall of 2024.

So, there are around two years for Apple to make a switch to USB Type-C port and maybe this can be applied to iPhones too.

The reason behind the EU’s mandate was that they have speculated with this step, consumers won’t be required to buy new chargers and save an amount from it and this is also a way to adopt an eco-friendly approach which will end up saving more than 11,000 tonnes of e-waste which only found in EU countries.