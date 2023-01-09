Despite delays, merger negotiations are “doing well,” says the CEO of Samsung

Despite delays, merger negotiations are “doing well,” according to the CEO of Samsung

Han Jong-hee, vice chair and co-CEO at Samsung, claimed at the ‘CES 2023′ that the tech company’s deal-making efforts were only “delayed owing to numerous external causes.”



Even if its tries have run right into a roadblock, Samsung’s CEO Han Jong-hee has said that the organisation continues to be pursuing a merger deal.

Han attributed the put off over the preceding yr to the continued Russia-Ukraine conflict, lockdowns in China, tensions among China and the United States, and different macroeconomic difficulties.

Han said the enterprise turned into cautiously inspecting M&A alternatives throughout severa industries at CES the yr before.

“You would not agree with how fast we’re travelling. At the time, he said, “We are open to all possibilities, and I agree with we will deliver top information soon.

However, a yr has long gone with the aid of using with out a updates at the merger front.

Without going into detail, Han sounded positive approximately the chance of a deal once more on Friday. “I assume you could count on a few top information from us as the arena is shifting on from the pandemic and seeking to resume normalcy,” he said.

I cannot provide you with specifics because of safety considerations, however it is been going well, he added, including that “one factor for certain is that we try to behavior an M&A to higher our business.”

In 2016, Samsung, the most important reminiscence chip and cellphone supplier withinside the world, finished its maximum giant M&A transaction whilst it paid $eight billion to gather US-primarily based totally Harman International Industries, a main company of linked automobile solutions.

In September, rumours surfaced that Samsung could be thinking about shopping British chip author Arm.

It came about earlier than the early October assembly among Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank Group Corp., and Lee Jae-yong, govt chairman of Samsung Electronics. Arm changed into sold with the aid of using Softbank in 2016.