Google exec claims he was fired after rejecting advances of high ranking female colleague

According to a report by New York Post, an erstwhile Google employee named Ryan Olohan has professed that authorities at the company fired him after he rejected a high ranking woman executive’s alleged advances.

In November, the former employee filed a lawsuit and accused Tiffany Miller of groping him during dinner and told him that she knew that he had a fondness towards Asian women in Chelsea, Manhattan, in December 2019.

As per the court papers, Miller, the accused is a director of Google’s programmatic media. She allegedly rubbed Mr Olohan’s abs, complimented his physique, and said that her marriage lacked “spice”.