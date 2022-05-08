Over 455 million WordPress websites now accept Dogecoin through the “Easy Dogecoin Gateway.” The plugin also makes use of the Google API to produce QR codes and the CoinGecko API to convert fiat currency to Dogecoins. Because WordPress is used by over 450 million websites, this might be considered a plus for DogeCoin adoption.

Dogecoin is now accepted on 455 million WordPress websites

The “Easy Dogecoin Gateway” now accepts Dogecoin on over 455 million WordPress websites. Millions of WordPress websites can now accept Dogecoin thanks to the “Easy Dogecoin Gateway” WooCommerce plugin designed by Dogecoin developer “inevitable360,” according to DogeDesigner, a UX/UI specialist and graphic designer at the Dogecoin Foundation.

The plugin enables WordPress websites to accept Dogecoin payments simply by entering Dogecoin addresses, removing the need for third-party payment processors, banks, or additional fees. In addition, the plugin uses the Google API to generate QR codes and the CoinGecko API to convert fiat dollars to the current Dogecoin price.

This might be viewed as a positive for Dogecoin adoption, as WordPress is predicted to be used by over 455 million websites by 2021, with that figure expected to rise.

DOGE was used to purchase a majority stake in the BIG3 Aliens basketball team. In exchange for a majority stake in the BIG3 team, Bill Lee, the founder of the Dogecoin wallet MyDoge, paid for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for Aliens entirely in DOGE.

As part of the arrangement, MyDoge/Dogecoin branding will appear on Aliens squad shirts as well as Big3 events and broadcasts. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, recently remarked that if more companies accepted Dogecoin, it would gain utility.

The billionaire also complimented tipping as a use case, stating that rewarding authors with Dogecoin would be “great.” Despite the possibility of Web3 applications, Musk believes that a bridge between Ethereum and Bitcoin is unnecessary.

Dogecoin developer Shibetoshi Nakamoto, on the other hand, believes that the most fundamental and optimal use case for Dogecoin is still tipping.

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.127, representing a little gain over the previous 24 hours. Dogecoin fell along with the rest of the market in a selloff on May 5. Dogecoin is now the 12th most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap data.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family! Also, let us know in the comment section what are your thoughts on this topic.

Also read: Google forms a Web3 Team as it sees huge potential for crypto tech support