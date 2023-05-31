Twitter Is Worth Just One-Third Of What Elon Musk And Co-Investors Paid For It In 2022, According To New Fidelity Report

In a recent turn of events, Twitter is worth one-third of the amount it was when by Elon Musk and co-investors acquired the social media platform in a $44 billion deal, according to a new report on Fidelity.

In Fidelity’s latest Twitter evaluation, the financial services giant forecasted in a monthly report of portfolio valuations that the company is now worth approximately $15 billion, or 33 percent of the October acquisition price, according to a Bloomberg assessment on Tuesday.

Fidelity was also part of the group of outside investors that helped Musk finance the Twitter acquisition and it has estimated the company’s value twice since then.

As of late April, Fidelity’s Twitter stake, which now comes under Musk’s X Holdings, was valued at almost $6.55 billion.

Even though Fidelity again valued down Twitter shares, claiming it’s on a one-month lag. The interesting question is what Fidelity does for this month, when Musk announced that Linda Yaccarino would be the platform’s new CEO.

Musk has acknowledged he paid more for Twitter, which he bought for $44 billion, comprising $33.5 billion in equity. More recently, he said “Twitter is worth less than half what he paid for it.” It’s unclear how Fidelity arrived at its updated, lower valuation or if it receives any non-public information from the platform.