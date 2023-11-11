Electric Beetle Revival: Tesla Batteries Power Iconic 1962 Volkswagen Back to Life

Classic cars have an irresistible appeal with their timeless designs and powerful engines, drawing admiration for their nostalgic charm. However, this admiration comes with environmental concerns. To address this, an increasing number of companies and enthusiasts are embracing the challenge of converting classic cars into electric vehicles.

This trend is driven by a desire to preserve the heritage of these iconic vehicles while reducing their environmental footprint. Electric powertrains offer several advantages over traditional gasoline engines, including zero emissions, instant torque, and lower maintenance costs.

1962 Volkswagen Beetle

One individual, Blake Rhodes of Twisted Voltage LLC in Virginia, has garnered attention for his work in transforming a classic Volkswagen Beetle into an electric car using components from Tesla. Rhodes took a 1962 Volkswagen Beetle and made a significant transformation by swapping out the conventional 1.3-liter engine for a Netgain Hyper 9 electric motor. By replacing its original engine with a powerful electric motor, he tripled its power output retaining 120 horsepower and 173 pound-feet of torque. Notably, Rhodes’ attention to detail is evident in his careful integration of Tesla Model S batteries into the Beetle, affording it a range of approximately 100 miles on a single charge.

This meticulous blend of vintage aesthetics and modern technology not only represents a technical feat but also reflects his pursuit of creating a work of art.

Rhodes has not only focused on enhancing the appearance of these cars but also ensuring their practicality. He has retained the original manual transmission while adapting it for the electric setup, providing drivers with a unique combination of traditional driving experience and the efficiency of electric power. Furthermore, the affordability of these converted Beetles, priced between $50,000 to $58,000, makes them an accessible option in the high-end car restoration market.

Era of Electric Retrofitting

The environmental benefits of electric classic car conversions are undeniable. By eliminating tailpipe emissions, these vehicles contribute to cleaner air and a healthier environment. This shift towards sustainable transportation is crucial for addressing climate change and ensuring a better future for generations to come.

Here are some examples of other classic cars that have been retrofitted with electric powertrains:

The 1970 Ford Mustang has been revitalized with an electric powertrain from Zero Labs, it boasts 461 horsepower and 604 lb-ft of torque, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds.

The 1967 Porsche 911 has been electrified by companies like Zelectric Motors and Electrobike Conversions, while maintaining its original handling and performance while embracing zero emissions

The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, converted to electric by EV West and Chargepoint, delivers a potent and efficient driving experience without compromising its classic allure.

The 1985 Land Rover Defender, electrified by Twisted Automotive and Arkonik, retains its rugged capabilities while offering a quiet and emissions-free drive.

The 1992 Mazda Miata, converted by Electrified Garage and EV West, preserves its nimble handling and sporty character, enriched with instant torque and zero emissions.

The impact of electric classic car conversions extends beyond the environmental realm. It is also transforming the automotive industry, fostering new technologies, and challenging traditional perceptions of classic car ownership. As demand for these vehicles grows, we can expect to see advancements in battery technology, charging infrastructure, and electric motor performance.