The fourth season of EP/showrunner Eric Kripke’s The Boys is set to premiere in 2024, and you can only imagine the anticipation and excitement that have grown to this point. The success of Michele Fazekas’ Gen V, which is returning for a second season, and the early excitement around Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal’s recently announced “The Boys: Mexico” were major factors in the situation’s improvement. Now that Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir have returned for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3/Season 1 Reloaded, six months after they first entered the world of the well-known video game series, things have changed somewhat.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, vanquished warriors are returning. A-Train and Firecracker have made their way into the popular first-person shooter game as operators from the popular comic book and Amazon Prime series “The Boys.” For a brief while, A-Train, Firecracker, Black Noir, Homelander, and Starlight are once again available in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Item Shop.

New Character

In addition to Homelander and Black Noir, A-Train and Firecracker, a new character that will be portrayed by Valorie Curry in the upcoming fourth season and was first revealed in August 2022, are joining Starlight in their struggle for the heroes. The fourth season premiere, “Department of Dirty Tricks,” is anticipated to debut Susan Heyward’s Sister Sage and Curry’s Firecracker. However, in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3/Season 1 Reloaded teaser above, we see Curry’s video game character in action. Here are a few screencaps and a brief statement. We may be dealing with another “Homelander” if the Firecracker video game is like the Prime Video series version.

A 6v6 match in this superpowered mode is like Kill Confirmed, but with a twist. Fallen players in Supe’d Up drop dosages of Temp V rather than Kill Confirmed dog tags. Temp V, which gives Call of Duty players temporary superpowers like Homelander’s laser vision and A-Train’s super speed, is named after the super serum used in The Boys. Nevertheless, it’s really difficult to obtain that power in especially because Homelander’s laser eyes cannot be unlocked until she has achieved around six or seven consecutive kills. The video below shows gameplay in the Supe’d Up mode.

Players may also take part in event challenges for The Boys: Super Siege to win show-themed goodies. Earning “The Boys Special,” a blueprint for a light machine gun weapon, requires completing all tasks. New bundles for A-Train and the forthcoming Supe, Firecracker, are included in this midseason update. From MW2 last year, the operator packages for Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir are also back. Check out every patch note from Season 1 Reloaded, please.