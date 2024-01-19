Former U.S. President Donald Trump promised to block digital dollar creation, arguing that it would grant the government excessive control over citizens’ finances. Trump made the announcement during a recent rally in New Hampshire, where he outlined concerns about potential government overreach.

Trump’s Promise to Protect Americans

A central bank digital currency (CBDC) is a digital form of currency issued by a central bank, allowing the Federal Reserve of the U.S. to introduce a digital dollar for regular transactions.

During the rally, Donald Trump promises to block digital dollar creation. He declared a commitment to safeguarding Americans from what he termed “government tyranny.” He asserted, “As your president, I will never allow the creation of a central bank digital currency.” Trump’s primary apprehension revolves around the potential for a digital dollar to provide the federal government with absolute control over individuals’ money, warning that citizens might not even be aware if their funds were seized.

This announcement follows Trump’s recent electoral success, securing a landslide victory and anticipated support from Iowa delegates. The win solidifies Trump’s influence within the GOP and affirms the strength of his right-wing message.

Growing Skepticism Among Lawmakers

Trump’s sentiments echo the skepticism shared by various lawmakers, including Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), who introduced the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act. The bill, currently supported by 75 co-sponsors, aims to prohibit the Federal Reserve from utilizing CBDCs for monetary policy or offering direct services to individuals.

Fed’s Caution and Exploratory Approach

While the Federal Reserve has been exploring the implications of a digital dollar, they have yet to commit to its creation. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and other officials have questioned the necessity of a CBDC, emphasizing the absence of a compelling argument for its implementation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell clarified in September of the previous year that the decision-making process for a digital dollar would likely span a couple of years, focusing on building public confidence in their analysis and eventual conclusion.

Biden’s Call for Research and GOP Opposition

In contrast, President Joe Biden has called for further discussions and research into a CBDC system, as outlined in a September 2022 executive order. The Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jerome Powell, clarified that no concrete decisions have been made on the issue. Powell emphasized the need for congressional approval before moving forward with a digital dollar.

Despite Powell’s assurances, Republican lawmakers, including presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, have opposed the idea of a federal digital currency. DeSantis signed a bill in May prohibiting CBDC use in Florida, citing concerns about government surveillance and control. He questioned whether CBDCs could be wielded to monitor citizens’ behavior, such as restricting transactions for specific purchases.

Federal Reserve’s Ongoing Investigation

While Trump and fellow Republicans voice opposition, the Federal Reserve has been actively exploring the potential of a digital dollar. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has remained noncommittal on the prospect of a CBDC, and a discussion paper on the issue was published in January 2022. Some governors, including Christopher Waller, express skepticism, labeling the concept as a “solution in search of a problem.”

Global Opposition: Canada’s Conservative Party Leader Takes a Similar Stand

Beyond U.S. borders, Canada’s Conservative party leader has also expressed resistance to CBDC issuance, pledging to ban it if his party emerges victorious in the upcoming general election. The global landscape reflects growing skepticism toward central bank digital currencies.

