For automotive enthusiasts, the charm of a sleeper car—a vehicle that conceals its high performance beneath an unassuming exterior—is undeniable. It’s the automotive equivalent of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, offering the thrill of surprising unsuspecting onlookers and fellow motorists with its hidden capabilities.

Cadillac, a brand traditionally associated with luxury rather than outright performance, has quietly offered such thrills with its V-Series, particularly the V-Sport trims of the mid-2010s. These vehicles, now aging gracefully, represent an incredible value proposition, especially when compared to the cost of a brand-new Honda Accord.

The Cadillac V-Series, in its V-Sport guise, was Cadillac’s answer to those seeking a middle ground between the brand’s standard luxury offerings and the full-fledged performance of the V models. Unlike mere appearance packages offered by some competitors, the V-Sport models were genuine performance machines.

The lineup included the CTS and XTS V-Sport models, both of which featured substantial upgrades over their standard counterparts, including powerful twin-turbo V6 engines and advanced suspension systems. These cars were Cadillac’s stealthy contenders in a segment dominated by European brands, offering a distinctly American take on the performance sedan.

The XTS V-Sport, the more subdued of the two, packed a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engine producing 410 horsepower. It was equipped with all-wheel drive, torque vectoring, a limited-slip differential, and GM’s Magnetic Ride Control System.

This large luxury sedan could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just over five seconds—a remarkable feat for its size and luxury focus. However, this performance came at a cost, both in terms of fuel economy and its initial price tag, which could reach $73,340 when fully loaded.

The CTS V-Sport, on the other hand, was the enthusiast’s choice. For around $62,000, buyers received the same twin-turbo V6, but with 420 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. This model was rear-wheel drive and featured adaptive magnetorheological shocks, Brembo brakes, and an electronic limited-slip differential.

Its performance rivaled or even surpassed that of the first-generation CTS-V, with a 0 to 60 mph time of just 4.5 seconds. The CTS V-Sport was a true driver’s car, blending luxury with exhilarating performance.

Today, these V-Sport models represent some of the best performance bargains on the market. While low-mileage examples can still command prices close to or above $30,000, those willing to accept higher mileage can find incredible deals.

For instance, a 2014 CTS V-Sport with just over 62,000 miles was recently listed for $22,998 in Florida, offering an exceptional amount of car for the price. Similarly, the XTS V-Sport, generally cheaper than its CTS counterpart, can be found for even less, making these Cadillacs an attractive option for those seeking performance on a budget.

Cadillac V-Sport models of the mid-2010s are emerging as some of the automotive market’s best-kept secrets. Offering a blend of luxury, performance, and value, these vehicles are a compelling choice for those looking to drive something unique and potent without breaking the bank. As they continue to depreciate, the appeal of these American sleepers only grows, promising the thrill of high performance hidden beneath a veneer of luxury and sophistication.